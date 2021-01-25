Thomas keeps Citi sponsorship with money donated to LGBTQ

Hassan said some of her colleagues felt anything less than cutting ties to Thomas would undermine Citi's commitment to the LGBTQ community and that was considered.

“We want to more than make it clear that it is wrong to use this word,” she wrote. “Instead, we hope our efforts can lead more people to make an affirmative choice not to use this word or others like it — and speak up when others do — because they understand the impact it can have, including on a friend, colleague or teammates who may be struggling with the decision to disclose their sexual orientation.”

She said Citi would work with Thomas to help accelerate support for the LGBTQ community and to increase awareness. Terms of his endorsement deal with Citi were not disclosed, nor did the company say how much money would be donated to various organizations as a “meaningful portion” of his sponsorship fee.

“If at any point we feel Justin is not sincere in working toward this goal, we will end our relationship with him,” she wrote.

Thomas has emerged as one of the best players in the world without any behavior criticism since earning his PGA Tour card one year after leaving college at Alabama. He won the PGA Championship in 2017 at Quail Hollow, has two World Golf Championships titles and twice has risen to No. 1 in the world.

He missed the cut last week in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a double bogey on the final hole. Thomas is not playing this week in San Diego. He typically plays the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which will be played next week with an estimated 5,000 spectators per day — a small fraction of the usual attendance at golf's rowdiest tournament.