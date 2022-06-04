Thomas hits 3 HRs, Nats go deep 5 times in 8-5 win over Reds

The Nationals spoiled the debut for veteran left-hander Mike Minor, pitching for the first time since the Reds acquired him from the Kansas City Royals in March.

Minor, traded to Cincinnati in exchange for left-handed reliever Amir Garrett, started the season on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. The start was Minor's first since Sept. 8, 2021.

After needing just eight pitches in a perfect first inning, Minor allowed a solo homer to Cruz leading off the second.

Nationals center fielder Victor Robles appeared to rob Pham of a two-run home run with a leaping catch over the wall in the first, but the ball bounced out of Robles' glove, giving the Reds a 2-0 lead. It was Pham's sixth homer of the season.

Minor (0-1) ran into trouble in the third, allowing back-to-back homers to Thomas and Soto. Thomas' two-run shot followed an RBI double by Robles, and the Nationals led 5-2.

Minor allowed five earned runs with no walks and six strikeouts in four innings.

Thomas' homer in fifth came off Vladimir Gutierrez and his poke in the seventh came off Jeff Hoffman.

The Reds hadn't allowed a three-homer game since the Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez on Aug. 22, 2016. Only the Oakland A's and Tampa Bay Rays had gone longer without having an opposing batter homer three times.

Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray (6-4) allowed one earned run in six innings and struck out nine. Tanner Rainey pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

Since starting the season 3-22, the Reds have gone 15-11, the sixth-best record in baseball during that span, third-best in the NL.

TRAINERS ROOM

Nationals: LHP Josh Rogers was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday with a left shoulder impingement. RHP Andrés Machado was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to replace Rogers on the roster.

Reds: LHP Justin Wilson had surgery on Friday to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. ... 2B Jonathan India is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday to determine how well his strained right hamstring is healing.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (2-5, 5.53) will make his 12th start of the season. All three of his quality starts this season have come in his past four starts. Nationals RHP Erick Fedde (3-4, 4.60) has lost two of his last three starts.

