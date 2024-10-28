This year's Rockefeller Center tree will travel to New York from Massachusetts

NEW YORK (AP) — This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will travel to New York City from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Rockefeller Center officials announced Monday.

The Norway spruce will be cut down Nov. 7 and will make the roughly 140-mile (225-kilometer) journey south, arriving Nov. 9 in midtown Manhattan, the officials said. It will be lit during a live TV broadcast on Dec. 4.