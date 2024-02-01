`This House' by Lynn Nottage, daughter and composer Ricky Ian Gordon, gets 2025 St. Louis premiere

Candillari, 44, started as the Opera Theater's principal conductor in 2022 and this season led world premieres of Rene Orth's "10 Days in a Madhouse” at Opera Philadelphia and Jeanine Tesori’s “Grounded” at the Washington National Opera.

Candillari will conduct the Opera Theater of St. Louis' company premiere of Handel’s “Julius Caesar" this year starting June 9.

Nottage won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for “Ruined” in 2009 and for “Sweat” in 2017. Her “Intimate Apparel” was adapted by Gordon into an opera that premiered at New York's Lincoln Center Theater in 2022.

Gerber wrote “This House” while attending Brown University, the story of a Harlem brownstone's inhabitants and ghosts through a century.