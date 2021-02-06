Things to Know: Virus experts hope Super Bowl won't sack US

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Feb. 5 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. fell over the past two weeks, from 180,489 on Jan. 22 to about 125,854 on Feb. 5. Over the same period, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths rose from 3,088 to roughly 3,250.

QUOTABLE: "I'm still riding high," Michele Voelkert told the Sacramento Bee. The California woman who was laid off because of the pandemic was referring to a pep talk from Biden. The White House released a video of the phone call. The president called Voelkert after getting a letter from her. She lost her job in July at a startup clothing company. Biden recalled his father saying a job is about dignity and respect as much as it is about a paycheck.

ICYMI: Federal executions at the end of Donald Trump's presidency likely acted as a superspreader event, according to the records reviewed by The Associated Press. It was something health experts warned could happen when the Justice Department insisted on resuming executions during a pandemic. Of the 47 people on death row, 33 tested positive between Dec. 16 and Dec. 20, becoming infected soon after executions of two men, according to attorney Madeline Cohen, who compiled the names. Many staff from prisons in other states with their own virus outbreaks traveled to the Terre Haute, Indiana, prison.

ON THE HORIZON: Some experts believe rapid tests could be better at at identifying sick people when they are most contagious. North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University said it crushed the spread of an outbreak by using rapid screening after a Halloween party last fall. Rapid tests might be technically less accurate but they're fast. The U.S. reports about 2 million tests per day, the vast majority of which are known as PCR, the polymerase chain reaction test. The Food and Drug Administration said it supports "innovation in testing" but has only approved about a dozen rapid tests.

