Things to Know: Vaccine shipments coming to US pharmacies

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Feb. 1 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. fell over the past two weeks, from roughly 207,509 on Jan. 18 to about 146,019 on Feb. 1. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. also fell slightly over the same period, from 3,239 on Jan. 18 to about 3,170 on Feb. 1.

QUOTABLE: "Starting out with a good mask to begin with is going to be key," Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University, said about whether people should be wearing two masks to provide more protection against the coronavirus. He said wearing just one should be enough for most situations, as long as it fits well and isn't loose.

ICYMI: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it won't be making routine immigration enforcement arrests at COVID-19 vaccination sites. In a statement Monday, the agency said vaccination sites will be considered "sensitive locations" and generally off limits for enforcement actions. It said arrests would only be carried out under "the most extraordinary of circumstances." DHS said it encourages everyone, regardless of immigration status, to receive the vaccine when they are eligible under local regulations. It is the latest example of the softer approach Biden's administration is taking toward illegal immigration.

ON THE HORIZON: Kimchi? Beets? Broccoli? The pandemic has had a strange impact on food cravings that goes beyond the joy of comfort eating. Nearly a year into isolation, many people are embracing foods they'd long forgotten or rejected. Others have forced themselves to re-evaluate despised, health-focused foods as a way to help boost their immune systems. And with home cooking at a high, many are feeling more adventurous in the kitchen. Suddenly, that organic lentil and mushroom soup that didn't sound so appealing pre-pandemic has become part of weekly meal routines. Fermented foods are trending, as are nostalgic, kid-friendly ones such as raisins.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

People wait on line outside a regional COVID-19 vaccination site, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Wakefield, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola