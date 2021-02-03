Things to Know: State vaccination talks being held privately

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Feb. 2 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. fell over the past two weeks from nearly 200,473 on Jan. 19 to nearly 141,425 on Feb. 2. During that period, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths rose from about 2,997 to roughly 3,090.

QUOTABLE: "You just don't know if they're infected, so as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday about the risks of hosting or attending Super Bowl parties during the pandemic.

ICYMI: A new study found that cleaner air from the pandemic lockdown warmed the planet a bit in 2020, especially in places such as the eastern U.S., Russia and China. The study released Tuesday found that the lockdown reduced soot and sulfate air particles, which are pollution that also reflects the sun's heat and helps cool areas briefly. The result is that some places warmed temporarily by as much as two-thirds of a degree Fahrenheit last year and the planet as a whole warmed by about half a degree. The study's lead author said that loss of cooling outweighed any reduction of heat-trapping carbon pollution last year.

ON THE HORIZON: Hiring has weakened for six straight months. Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost since the coronavirus started and the Congressional Budget Office this week forecast that employment won't regain its pre-pandemic level until 2024. However, a hopeful view is gaining steam that as vaccinations reach a critical mass in the U.S., perhaps around midyear, the economy and job market will strengthen much more quickly than they did after previous recessions. For now, though, the economy's rebound has been highly unequal. The unemployment rate for the poorest quarter of Americans is roughly four times that of the wealthiest quarter.

Find AP's full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

"I'm excited." is how Eileen Kane of Mt. Prospect described it before she received her first COVID-19 vaccination administered by National Guard personal Nathaly Castillo of Bolingbrook at Triton College, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in River Grove, Ill. This was opening day for the mass vaccinations sponsored by the Cook County Department of Public Health. (Mark Welsh/Daily Herald via AP) Credit: Mark Welsh Credit: Mark Welsh

A pharmacist fills a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at a pop-up vaccination site at the God's Battalion of Prayer Church, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. SOMOS and Elderplan volunteer nurses are expected to vaccinate up to 500 older New Yorkers who attend the church or live in surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer