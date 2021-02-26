Things to Know: $1.9T package heads toward House approval

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Thursday from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. did not increase over the past two weeks, going from about 101,749 on Feb. 11 to nearly 67,880 on Thursday. Over the same period, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. fell from nearly 2,493 on Feb. 11 to about 2,155 on Thursday.

QUOTABLE: "I'd be very disappointed if people think that this is a new model because that would move us away completely from the essence of town meeting, which is the opportunity to assemble with our fellow voters, to hear from our elected officials directly, to question, to challenge them, to debate a budget and public questions in an assembled meeting." — Former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas, commenting on the postponement and cancellation of New England town meetings during the pandemic.

ICYMI: It’s a promotion that could be straight out of the “Mad Men” Don Draper playbook. The iconic Peter Luger Steak House in New York City has teamed with Madame Tussauds to have celebrity wax figures, including Jon Hamm in Draper mode, mingle with patrons on Friday to promote the easing of indoor dining restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. The gimmick coincides with a recent decision by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to expand restaurants' indoor dining capacity to 35%, up from 25% in response to a downturn in coronavirus infections. In business for more than 130 years, Peter Luger will keep the mannequins until Monday.

ON THE HORIZON: The U.S. is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, and health officials are girding for questions about which one is best. If cleared for emergency use, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would offer a single-dose option that could help speed vaccinations. The challenge will be explaining how protective the J&J shot is after the astounding success of two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Those shots were found to be about 95% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. The numbers from J&J are not that high, but they are not an apples-to-apples comparison. Regulators say it strongly protects against serious illness.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., leads the panel in preparation for debate and vote on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID relief package for debate and a vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Wax statues of Audrey Hepburn and Michael Strahan occupy one of the tables at Peter Luger Steakhouse on Friday, Feb, 26, 2021, in New York. Five statues, on loan from Madame Tussauds, will occupy unused tables during COVID-19 occupancy restrictions. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) Credit: Kevin Hagen Credit: Kevin Hagen