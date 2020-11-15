Thiem beats Tsitsipas in 3 sets in ATP Finals opener

“That was crazy, I was pretty tight I must say in that game,” Thiem said about his hold for 4-1. “I think that was the last key moment where the match went finally in my direction.”

This is the 12th and last year that the ATP Finals is played at the 02 Arena before moving to Turin, Italy, next year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic there are no fans inside the 20,000-capacity venue this time — meaning the normally raucous atmosphere has been replaced by an eerie silence interrupted only by muted applause from the players’ boxes between points.

There are also no line judges, as the tournament is using electronic line calling for the first time. The system means players can no longer challenge whether a ball was in or out as those calls get made automatically. However, they can request a video review for other disputed situations, such as double bounces.

Rafael Nadal was set to take on newcomer Andrey Rublev in the late match. Tsitsipas can still advance depending on his results against Nadal and Rublev in the last two group-stage rounds.

Before the opening match, Novak Djokovic was presented with a trophy on court for finishing the year with the No. 1 ranking for a record-equaling sixth time.

On Monday, Djokovic will face debutant Diego Schwartzman before Daniil Medvedev takes on 2018 champion Alexander Zverev.

