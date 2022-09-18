‘The Woman King’ takes North American box office throne

“See How They Run,” a 1950s-set murder mystery with Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell, is estimating a $3.1 million domestic debut from 2,404 locations.

Ti West’s “Pearl” also took in estimated $3.1 million. A24 released the film starring Mia Goth as a farmgirl who dreams of movie stardom on 2,935 screens. The first film “X” opened $4.3 million in March and the studio has already greenlit a third film, “MaXXXine.”

Brett Morgen's Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream,” meanwhile, debuted exclusively on IMAX screens this weekend, where it made $1.2 million in North America and landed in 10th place.

“This may not be a blockbuster-filled corridor, but this is a great weekend,” said Dergarabedian. “There’s all this talk of the post summer doldrums or slowdown, but there’s a lot of new movies out there. You just have to look for the gems.”

Next week will see the release of Olivia Wilde’s much-discussed “Don’t Worry Darling," which could give a boost to the box office. But blockbuster numbers likely won't return until October and even November when the superhero movies return with “Black Adam” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “The Woman King,” $19 million.

2. “Barbarian,” $6.3 million.

3. “Pearl,” $3.1 million.

4. “See How They Run,” $3.1 million.

5. “Bullet Train,” $2.5 million.

6. “Top Gun: Maverick,”$2.2 million.

7. “DC League of Super Pets,” $2.2 million.

8. “The Invitation,” $1.7 million.

9. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $1.3 million.

10. “Moonage Daydream,” $1.2 million.

—-

