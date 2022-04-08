The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead artists at Billboard Music Awards

Justin Bieber also is up for 13 awards, including top male artist, top Hot 100 artist and top streaming song for his song “STAY” with The Kid LAROI.

Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, is a finalist for 13 awards and a strong favorite in the Christian/gospel categories. He has four out of the five songs in both top gospel song and top Christian song categories, and his album “Donda” is also up for top rap album, top gospel album and top Christian album.

Swift has a chance to surpass Drake for most wins in the show's history. The pop star is second behind him with 25 previous wins and is up for seven awards this year. But Drake is also up for 11 awards, including top Billboard 200 Album, top rap artist and top streaming songs artist.

This year, five new categories were added, four of which are based on Billboard's global charts, and one measuring viral songs. The 2022 awards are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022.