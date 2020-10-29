The University of Pittsburgh acquires August Wilson trove

The August Wilson Archive will reside in a state-of-the-art home in Hillman Library’s renovated Archives & Special Collections, the university said Thursday. Processing the collection — more than 450 boxes of materials — will start in early 2021.

“This acquisition is about more than bringing August Wilson back home to Pittsburgh,” said Chancellor Patrick Gallagher in a statement. “This archive deftly puts the experiences of Black Americans beneath an intimate magnifying glass and unpacks themes of injustice and inequity that are just as relevant today as when Wilson’s first play debuted."