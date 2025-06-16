The Trump family's next venture, a mobile phone company

The announcement of the new mobile phone and service, called T1 Mobile, follows several real estate deals for towers and resorts in the Middle East, including a golf development in Qatar announced in April. A $1.5 billion partnership to build golf courses, hotels and real estate projects in Vietnam was approved last month, but the deal was in the works before Trump was elected.

“Hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that’s affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on,” said Eric Trump in a statement.

Trump criticized Apple last month because it planned to make most of its U.S. iPhones in India, and threatened to slap a 25% tariff on the devices unless the tech giant starts building the product in its home country.

The Trump family company said the new, gold-colored phone available in August, called T1 Phone, won't be designed or made by Trump Mobile, but by another company. The Trump Organization did not respond immediately to a request for more details.

The service, which will cost $47.45 a month, is partnering with existing cellular carriers with access to a 5G network. The Trump service will offer free texts and calls, and unlimited data. It will also offer free roadside assistance and a telehealth service that will allow callers to get prescriptions.

