The title of Bill Maher's new book promises “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You"

Bill Maher has had a few second thoughts, or at least some variations on the first ones
Nation & World
3 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Maher has had a few second thoughts, or at least some variations on the first ones.

Next June, Simon & Schuster will publish "What This Comedian Said Will Shock You," in which the outspoken host of HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher" revisits some of his on-air commentary. According to the publisher's announcement Friday, Maher "reviewed more than a decade of his editorials, rewriting, reimagining, and updating them, and adding new material to speak exactly to the moment we're in."

Subjects range from free speech and drugs to religion and show business.

“We’re not investigative journalists — we don’t break stories, we break new ways of looking at stories," Maher said in a statement.

Maher's previous books include “The New New Rules” and the novel “True Story.”

