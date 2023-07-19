Correction: Afghanistan-Women story

In a story published July 19, 2023, about a protest against beauty salon closures in Afghanistan, The Associated Press used the word “taser” to describe the Taliban’s use of stun guns. It is not known which brand of stun gun was used.
