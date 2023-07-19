BreakingNews
When is Ohio’s sales tax holiday: Here’s what you need to know
X

Correction: Afghanistan-Women story

Nation & World
Updated 14 minutes ago
In a story published July 19, 2023, about a protest against beauty salon closures in Afghanistan, The Associated Press used the word “taser” to describe the Taliban’s use of stun guns

In a story published July 19, 2023, about a protest against beauty salon closures in Afghanistan, The Associated Press used the word “taser” to describe the Taliban’s use of stun guns. It is not known which brand of stun gun was used.

In Other News
1
Despite price hikes, consumer demand for well known P&G brands like...
2
As crews contain Europe fires, Pope Francis sounds alarm on climate...
3
Teen says she 'just prayed' while saving girl in Michigan school...
4
How living in a mobile home makes you more likely to die in a tornado
5
Biden signs an executive order changing the military code of justice...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top