The pope and Sinner: Love, service and a match made in heaven

Sinner was asked in his post-match news conference about the pope's comment following his 6-4, 6-2 victory over Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong at the Italian Open, which is being played just up the Tiber River from the Vatican.

Sinner took his time to respond and blushed as he said, “Why do you have to make things difficult for me?"

Then Sinner added: “Obviously I heard that he played as a kid. I think it’s a good thing for us tennis players to have a pope who likes this sport that we’re playing.”

And what about a possible rallying session with Leo?

“For the future we’ll see,” Sinner said. “Who knows.”

___

Associated Press writer Nicole Winfield in Vatican City contributed to this report.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP