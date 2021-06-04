The Pompidou, Paris' temple of modern art, plans NJ branch

While the French would provide the art and expertise, Jersey City would provide the cash.

The small city would pay up to $6 million phased in over the cost of the five-year contract for the Pompidou’s exhibitions, projects and educational programming, Mayor Steven Fulop said. In addition, the city would have to cover the estimated $30 million it would cost to renovate the Pathside Building.

The mayor said he was mindful of not handing the bill to taxpayers. Fulop said the money would be raised through donations and through the creation of a special improvement district for businesses in the Journal Square area to share the costs from a project that would benefit them.

“We can afford this,” Fulop said.

The plan to create the partnership next goes to the City Council, which Fulop said has been kept in the loop.

Jersey City acquired the 58,000-square-foot (5,400-square-meter) Pathside Building in 2018. It was built in 1912 as an office building for a utility and was last used by a community college. The building is located in Journal Square, where an average of 22,500 commuters daily ride trains between New Jersey and New York City, officials said.