The play 'The Lehman Trilogy' plots its Broadway return

For Lester, it's a full-circle moment. He was originally asked to be part of the trio of actors when the play first arrived at the National Theatre's Lyttelton Theatre in 2018. But his schedule never fit. The play went on to have an off-Broadway run and then a West End bow. The English-language version is a marathon: Three actors doing 185 roles.

“I’ll be going into this with one of the best directors in the game, with actors I truly admire, in a play that asks us to tell a story of family that will challenge us physically and intellectually. There is literally nowhere to hide on that stage. In every moment of every show we have to be at our best,” said Lester, who starred in Mike Nichol’s movie “Primary Colors” and earned an Olivier Award in the 1995 London revival of "Company."

Newling, speaking by phone from London, said she hopes to get productions into San Francisco and Los Angeles next year.

“It’s a story that I think will be endlessly fascinating around the world. Of course, it’s your story. But we all lived with the fallout of it. We understand it differently, but we know how central it is in so many ways to what we’re still trying to understand now.”

For now, she can't wait to get back into the theater and see the set again.

“We left it there. It’s locked up like Sleeping Beauty. And as long as the mice haven’t chewed through the wires, we’ll be able to walk in and switch the lights on,” she said.

