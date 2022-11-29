'The Phantom of the Opera' extends its long Broadway goodbye

Based on a novel by Gaston Leroux, “Phantom” tells the story of a deformed composer who haunts the Paris Opera House and falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s lavish songs include “Masquerade,” ″Angel of Music,” ″All I Ask of You” and “The Music of the Night.”

The closing of “Phantom” would mean the longest-running show crown would go to “Chicago,” which started in 1996. “The Lion King” is next, having begun performances in 1997.

Broadway took a pounding during the pandemic, with all theaters closed for more than 18 months. Some of the most popular shows — "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" — have rebounded well, but other shows have struggled. Breaking even usually requires a steady stream of tourists, especially for the costly "Phantom," and visitors to the city haven't returned to pre-pandemic levels.