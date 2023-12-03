The Pentagon says a US warship and multiple commercial ships have come under attack in the Red Sea

An American warship and multiple commercial ships came under attack Sunday in the Red Sea, according to the Pentagon
Nation & World
17 minutes ago
X

DUBAI, United Arab Emirate (AP) — An American warship and multiple commercial ships came under attack Sunday in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said, potentially marking a major escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Mideast linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

“We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” the Pentagon said.

The British military earlier said there had been a suspected drone attack and explosions in the Red Sea, without elaborating.

The Pentagon did not identify where it believed the fire came from. However, Yemen's Houthi rebels have been launching a series of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel as it wages war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In Other News
1
AP Top 25: Michigan is No. 1 for first time in 26 seasons, Georgia's...
2
Indonesia's Marapi volcano erupts and blankets nearby villages with ash
3
Kyiv investigates allegations Russian forces shot surrendering...
4
Earth is running a fever. And UN climate talks are focusing on the...
5
DeSantis marks Iowa milestone as caucuses near. Trump says his rival's...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top