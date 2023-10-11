The number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22, the State Department said Wednesday.
That's an increase from the 14 who'd been confirmed dead one day earlier.
‘We have to be crystal clear. There is no justification for terrorism," President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday. "The United States has Israel’s back and we’re going to be working on this through the day and beyond.’
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Biden says the FTC's proposed ban on junk fees will help families and...
2
Live updates | Day 5 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war
3
Rep. Santos faces new charges he stole donor IDs, made unauthorized...
4
Exxon Mobil doubles down on fossil fuels with $59.5 billion deal for...
5
Jill Biden is recognizing 15 young women from around the US for work to...