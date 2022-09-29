journal-news logo
The Newsy news network is rebranding itself as Scripps News

NEW YORK (AP) — The E.W. Scripps Co. is renaming its Newsy news network as part of a corporate restructuring designed to create a more focused national news division.

Newsy, a news network seen largely online and through streaming services, will be rechristened Scripps News on Jan. 1, the company said on Thursday.

Scripps has largely been known as an owner of local news outlets. Now it will combine Newsy employees, the Scripps Washington bureau and reporters who work in local markets and produce reports with a national focus to form a Scripps news division.

The news division will be led by Kate O'Brian, who previously was news chief for Scripps-owned networks, including Court TV. She'll continue to supervise Court TV.

