The Latest: Xi reiterates carbon emissions pledge at summit

He says, “We must be committed to the principle to common but differentiated responsibilities."

Xi emphasizes that China is aiming to move from peak carbon to net zero in a short time period –- just 30 years, or the span of one generation.

President Joe Biden opens a global climate summit with a pledge to cut at least in half the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes that the U.S. pumps out, a commitment he hopes will spur China and other big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.

— What to Watch: In Biden climate show, look for cajoling, conflict, pathos

8:35 a.m.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres says the world is “at the verge of the abyss” because of climate change and must take aggressive steps to avoid catastrophe.

Speaking at a global virtual summit on climate change Thursday, Guterres called for world leaders to build a global coalition for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 — “every country, every region, every city, every company and every industry.″

Guterres says the next decade must be one of transformation, with major polluters such as the United States and other advanced countries submitting detailed, ambitious plans to slow climate change.

Guterres says countries around the world must put a price on carbon, end subsidies for fossil fuels, ramp up investments in renewable energy and green infrastructure and stop the financing of coal and the building of new coal power plants.

He calls for advanced countries to phase out coal by 2030, with other countries phasing it out by 2040.

8:30 a.m.

The U.S. climate summit has started with an audio glitch, audio glitch.

For the first few minutes, during nearly all of Vice President Kamala Harris’ introduction of President Joe Biden, praising his history of climate advocacy, every word echoed. Echoed.

Then when Biden came on, the video and the audio were out of sync, while he urged the world “to move now” on what he called “the climate crisis.”

Biden said Thursday, “The cost of inaction keeps mounting. The United States isn’t waiting.”

Harris ticked off recent climate disasters including hurricanes hitting Central America during a year of record Atlantic storms.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls the problem “an existential threat” and says the world is “on red alert.”

Biden says this is the “decisive decade.” He says, “This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis.”

Biden says the richest economies “have to step up.”

8 a.m.

The Biden administration has opened a global climate summit including 40 world leaders.

President Joe Biden is pledging to cut at least in half the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes that the U.S. pumps out. That’s a commitment Biden hopes will spur China and other big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.

Former Vice President Al Gore praised the pledge on Thursday, saying, “Today President Biden showed that his administration is up to the task of tackling climate change.”

Japan also announced a new target, pledging to cut its emissions 46% below 2013 levels by 2030.

The two-day summit will include China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the Pope and will be livestreamed.

