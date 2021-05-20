The Latest: Big gaps in US vaccine rates in South, Northeast

“Low vaccination rates will leave room for the virus to circulate, re-emerge and possibly form new variants,” said Tara Kirk Sell, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “High vaccination rates are critical to keeping the disease under control, especially when we get back to the fall and winter.”

Closing the state gaps is vital to controlling the virus that has killed 588,000 Americans, health experts say.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

TOKYO — A Japanese health ministry drug safety panel has given preliminary approval to coronavirus vaccines developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca.

That comes ahead of an expansion next week of the country’s slow-paced immunization program before the Tokyo Olympics.

The only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for emergency use in Japan is developed by Pfizer. Formal approval of the two additional vaccines is expected Friday by a broader vaccine policy panel.

As the government pushes to host the Olympics in about two months, accelerating vaccinations is key to warding off mounting public concern about the safety of the event. Recent polls indicate more than 80% of Japanese oppose hosting the Olympics this summer.

___

BRUSSELS — The head of the World Trade Organization says it’s paramount to diversify vaccine manufacturing and develop production in Africa and Latin America to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

On the eve of a global health summit in Rome, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told European Union legislators on Thursday that normal market forces for exports and imports can’t apply when it comes to the life-or-death issue of COVID-19 vaccines. Many of the world’s wealthiest nations were hoarding the shots for their own population.

She says the world has the capacity to manufacture 5 billion vaccine doses overall but as the virus has spread “we require twice and three times that. So the capacity was not there.”

A main challenge is diversifying vaccine production, which is now 80% concentrated in 10 European, North American and South Asian nations. She says “Africa, with 1.3 billion people, has 0.17 % of the manufacturing capacity of the world,” and Latin America has about 2% of global production capacity. “This has to change.”

___

BANGKOK — Chinese citizens living in Thailand have begun being vaccinated as part of China’s global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad.

China recently donated 500,000 vaccine doses, and Thailand agreed in turn to inoculate Chinese nationals as it slowly rolls out shots for its own citizens to contain a coronavirus surge that has sickened tens of thousands in the past two months.

It was unclear how many of the 150,000 Chinese citizens living in Thailand will be inoculated under Beijing’s “Spring Sprout” program in this round of inoculations. The Thai government has said it will vaccinate Thais before inoculating most other foreigners, regardless of risk factors or age.

___

BANGUI, Central African Republic — Central African Republic, one of the last countries in the world to receive COVID-19 vaccines, launched its immunization campaign Thursday.

The government received 80,000 doses of AstraZeneca from COVAX and started vaccinating health workers, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Alexandre Von Xylander, the country’s WHO representative, says a second shipment of vaccines will follow to the nation of nearly 6 million people.

While health officials welcomed the launch, some residents had lingering doubts about receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“In South Africa, people have rejected this vaccine and now they are going to vaccinate us with it,” said Mariette Kossi Bangue, a sociology student at the University of Bangui.

The Health Ministry has registered 7,090 confirmed cases and 96 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

___

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Coronavirus infections in Malaysia surpassed 6,000 for a second straight day, pushing its total tally close to half a million.

The government will hold a meeting Friday to decide whether to tighten a lockdown already in place by halting all economic activities. The health ministry reported a record 6,806 cases Friday, pushing the country’s tally to 492,302. A record 59 deaths were reported, bringing total deaths to 2,099. This marked more than a four-fold jump from January in both total cases and deaths.

Daily cases have surged past 4,000 in recent weeks, prompting Malaysia to impose a one-month near lockdown until June 7, with economic activities allowed to operate. Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan told local media that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will chair a National Security Council meeting on Friday to decide whether to implement a “total lockdown” with the spike in cases.

___

RIO DE JANEIRO — A former Brazilian health minister has denied receiving any direct orders from President Jair Bolsonaro during his 10 months in the post, providing Senate testimony analysts consider an attempt to shield the country’s leader from blame regarding the government’s pandemic response.

Eduardo Pazuello provided testimony on Wednesday to the Senate committee investigating the Bolsonaro administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He was Brazil’s top health official from May 2020 to March 2021.

He told the senators that “the actions were all mine.” He added the president never “issued an order to do anything other than what I was doing.”

That appeared to contradict comments Pazuello made during a Oct. 22 live Facebook broadcast when, sitting beside Bolsonaro, the former army general said their relationship was simple. “One orders,” he said, pointing to Bolsonaro. “The other obeys,” he said, pointing to himself.

He was Brazil’s top health official from May 2020 to March 2021. Pazuello proved more compliant as minister than his two predecessors who left amid disagreements with Bolsonaro, particularly over prescription of chloroquine to treat COVID-19. Pazuello’s ministry backed the use and distribution of the unproven malaria pill.

Brazil, which is posting 2,000 daily deaths, has registered nearly 440,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, second highest in the world.

___

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials have been ordered not to disclose in advance the COVID-19 vaccine brands to be administered in immunization sites after those offering newly arrived Pfizer shots drew big crowds in what could be an indication of public preference for Western vaccines.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano says people will be informed of the vaccine brand they’re going to get at vaccination centers. If they refuse to get injected, they will have to go back to the end of the waiting line.

“The best vaccine is the one that is available,” Ano says. “In order to overcome brand preference, local government units should not announce the brand of vaccine to be used in vaccination centers.”

Big crowds showed up this week at vaccination sites in Paranaque city and the nearby capital of Manila where limited doses of Pfizer were offered.

The Philippines, a coronavirus hotspot in Southeast Asia, has received more than 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since February, more than 5 million of which came from the China-based Sinovac Biotech. Less than half of the total vaccines have been administered so far, officials say, adding that among the problems they have faced were public hesitancy and low numbers of people registering for shots.

A first batch of 193,050 doses of Pfizer vaccine was delivered last week.

___

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s executive arm has signed a third vaccine contract with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 shots.

The European commission says the deal will allow the buying of 900 million doses of the current shots and of a serum adapted to the virus’ variants, with an option to purchase an extra 900 million shots.

To avoid delivery delays, the deal with Pfizer-BioNTech stipulates production of doses must be based in the EU and essential components are sourced from the region.

The Commission says under the new deal, EU countries will have the possibility to donate some of their allocated doses to non-EU countries or through the U.N-backed effort known as COVAX, which is providing vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen by the end of this week, 260 million doses of vaccine will have been delivered in Europe. She acknowledged the slow start to vaccinations, brought on by supply issues.

___

LONDON — Prince William has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britain’s National Health Service expands its inoculation program to younger people.

William, 38, received his shot on Tuesday at London’s Science Museum, one of the large-scale vaccination centers opened around the country. A photo of the prince receiving his shot was posted on his social media account Thursday. Britain last week opened its national vaccination program to anyone over age 34. The program has been gradually expanded to younger age groups since it began in early December.

Other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, have also received their shots publicly to promote vaccine take-up.

More than 70% of Britain’s adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s government on Thursday issued an appeal, urging people to get vaccinated against coronavirus to return to a normal life.

The request from the minister for planning and development, Asad Umar, comes amid a slight but steady increase in infections and deaths from coronavirus. Although Pakistan is offering free vaccinations, many people have not responded, mainly because of a lack of awareness.

Pakistan has vaccinated about 4.7 million in the country with a population of 220 million. On Thursday, Pakistan reported 4,207 confirmed cases and 131 deaths in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Pakistan eased COVID-19 related restrictions despite warnings from health experts who wanted the government to extend a lockdown lifted last week.

Since then, the country has witnessed a slight increase in confirmed cases and deaths from coronavirus.

Pakistan has reported more than 890,391 confirmed infections and 19,987 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

___

BERLIN — A top European Union official is declaring the bloc’s COVID-19 vaccination drive a success after its much-criticized slow start.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU’s executive Commission, proclaimed in comments broadcast Thursday that “we are the only region in the world that has managed both to supply our own population and to share fairly with others.” She touted the EU’s role as the world’s leading exporter of vaccines.

Von der Leyen told an event organized by Germany’s WDR public television that, by the end of this week, 260 million doses of vaccine will have been delivered in Europe. She acknowledged that countries such as the U.S. and U.K. were faster to start with, but said “that has been put into perspective over time.”

She said: “Yes, there was a lot of criticism of the European Union at the beginning. What counts in the end is that the European Union reliably delivers vaccines to its 450 million citizens day by day, and that we can say we got there together as a community. Measured by that, our European vaccination campaign is a success.”

___

SINGAPORE — Organizers say the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual defense summit, will be canceled, making it the second key event in Singapore to be axed this week.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies says the global COVID-19 situation has deteriorated partly due to the emergence of new variants. It said in a statement Thursday that a rise in local cases in Singapore, the introduction of new restrictions and prospect of further tightening in the city-state created uncertainties and made it unviable to hold an in-person dialogue due June 4-5.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was among top military officials and diplomats set to attend the dialogue that has been held yearly since 2002.

The cancellation came just three days after the World Economic Forum scrapped its annual meeting set for August in Singapore.

Singapore’s Defence Ministry said the cancellation of the Shangri-La Dialogue was regrettable but a responsible move.

After successful keeping the virus at bay for months, Singapore is seeing a resurgence, with infections of untraceable origin rising to 48 cases in the past week, from 10 the previous week. The spike in cases has further delayed Singapore’s plan to launch a travel bubble with Hong Kong.

The government recently imposed stringent social distancing measures until June 13, restricting public gatherings to two people and banning dine-in service at restaurants. Schools also moved online after students in several institutions tested positive.

___

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan’s worst outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic grew Thursday, with a worrisome 63 new cases not having a clear connection to existing cases.

The island raised its alert level this week, banning indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people. Schools are shut for two weeks, and many people are working from home.

The majority of the cases in the latest outbreak have been discovered in the capital, Taipei, and neighboring New Taipei.

The island overall reported 286 new cases on Thursday that were transmitted domestically and more than 600,000 people are in quarantine because they were exposed to someone who was infected.

In the last week, the island has recorded more than 1,000 cases alone, accounting for more than a third of its pandemic total of 2,825.

Most cases last year were among travelers, and the island was hailed for its success in keeping out the virus, through robust public health measures like quarantines and contact tracing.

___

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, left, talks to France's Foreign Trade Minister Franck Riester during a European Foreign Trade ministers meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman during coronavirus testing at a COVID-19 testing center in Ulu Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement during an official visit to the Pfizer pharmaceutical company in Puurs, Belgium. The European Union has cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that her office “has just approved a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options).” (John Thys, Pool via AP, File) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

In this picture tweeted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke receives his coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Kensington Palace/HO PHOTO VIA AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

An Indian Lambada tribal woman adjusts her face mask as she stands outside her home in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. India has the second-highest coronavirus caseload after the U.S. with more than 25 million confirmed infections. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. India has the second-highest coronavirus caseload after the U.S. with more than 25 million confirmed infections. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Zhang Xiaohong, a 40-year-old businessman who runs a logistic company in Thailand, at Bangrak Vaccination and Health Center in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, May 20, 2021. China began vaccinating its citizens living in Thailand on Thursday as part of a global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad. (AP Photo/Fu Ting) Credit: Fu Ting Credit: Fu Ting

Visitors pass an artwork titled "Martyr, 2019" created by British artist Damien Hirst at Art Basel in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Art Basel, one of the world's most prestigious modern and contemporary art exhibitions, is returning to Hong Kong in its ninth edition. The prestige art fair is hosting 104 galleries from 23 countries and territories. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May. 20, 2021. India’s vaccination drive is faltering just at the time when it is needed the most. The number of daily administered doses has fallen by about half over the last six weeks, from a high of 4 million a day on April 2 to around 2 million or less this week. (AP Photo/Rajanish kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

A municipal worker disinfect a slum area as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. India has the second-highest coronavirus caseload after the U.S. with more than 25 million confirmed infections. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

Pedestrians wear protective face masks as they walk along Roosevelt Avenue Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. New York eased its mask and social distancing mandates again Wednesday, however, masks are still required for everyone in many settings. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Women wear protective masks and face shields as they walk in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has eased a lockdown in the bustling capital and adjacent provinces to fight economic recession and hunger but has still barred public gatherings this month, when many Roman Catholic festivals are held. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

A health worker inoculates a resident with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine inside her home in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has eased a lockdown in the bustling capital and adjacent provinces to fight economic recession and hunger but has still barred public gatherings this month, when many Roman Catholic festivals are held. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

A woman waits in a movie theater-turned vaccination hub for her vaccine at a mall in Taguig, Philippines on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has eased a lockdown in the bustling capital and adjacent provinces to fight economic recession and hunger but has still barred public gatherings this month, when many Roman Catholic festivals are held. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the launching ceremony of the Asphalt Giants Program, at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the program offers facilities such as offering special lines of credit to purchase trucks or maintenance, predictability in the price of diesel oil, and faster vaccination of truck drivers against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

Kevin Fisher, of Quincy, Mass., left, receives his second shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from RN Katherine Francisco, of Avon, Mass., right, at a mass vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible for the vaccine, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Vedika Jawa poses with freshly baked desserts inside South Hayward Parish in Fremont, Calif., on Feb. 1, 2021. Jawa, a high school junior, distributes sweets to 15 shelters through a non-profit she started when she was 13. (Rachna Jawa via AP) Credit: Rachna Jawa Credit: Rachna Jawa