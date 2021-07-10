The Latest: Barty wins 1st set of Wimbledon final

2:10 p.m.

The women’s Wimbledon final between top-ranked Ash Barty and eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova is underway.

The match began with the retractable roof open on Centre Court even though rain was forecast for later.

Barty is looking for her second Grand Slam title and is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title.

Pliskova is a former No. 1-ranked player seeking her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the U.S. Open final in 2016.

Prince William and his wife Kate were in the Royal Box for the match.

___

2 p.m.

Prince William and his wife Kate are in the Royal Box for the women's Wimbledon final.

The royal couple took their seats to a loud round of applause just before top-seeded Ash Barty and eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova walked onto Centre Court for the final.

___

1:30 p.m.

There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first played in 1877.

Marija Cicak, a 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club.

The club announced Cicak’s selection on Saturday.

She is a gold badge chair umpire and a member of the WTA Elite Team since 2012.

Cicak was the chair umpire for the 2014 Wimbledon women’s final and the women’s doubles final three years later. She also officiated the women’s singles gold medal match at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

___

1 p.m.

Top-seeded Ash Barty will be looking for her second Grand Slam title when she takes on eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final at Wimbledon.

There is rain in the forecast for Saturday so it's possible the match will be played with the retractable roof at Centre Court closed.

Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title and has a 5-2 edge in career meetings with Pliskova.

Barty won the 2019 French Open.

Pliskova is a former No. 1-ranked player who is looking for her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the U.S. Open final in 2016.

Pliskova beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals at Wimbledon and is trying to do something only three other women have done in the Open era, which began in 1968: win the championship at the All England Club while beating the top two seeded players along the way.

Barty eliminated 2018 champion Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

James Keothavong will be the chair umpire for the final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Australia's Ashleigh Barty enters the court for the women's singles final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Spectators wait with umbrellas as play is interrupted because of rain during the women's doubles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth