The Latest: Wisconsin to open field hospital as cases surge

— President Trump's doctor says he's been symptom-free for 24 hours

— What do we know about superspreader events in the pandemic?

— Gov. Cuomo issues restrictions in parts of New York

— Eli Lilly and Company has asked the U.S. government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy.

— Ethics experts say the special treatment Trump received to access an experimental COVID-19 drug raises fairness issues and public's right to know about his condition.

— Tennessee will not be returning to the team's facility after two more players tested positive and New England Patriots have canceled practice through Thursday amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

— Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins refused to grant the temporary restraining order requested by plaintiffs represented by former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Watkins says there is no urgency because the health orders were first issued this spring and the mask order followed in July. The case will go forward. Watkins asked the two sides to file briefs on whether the case should be dismissed.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey last week extended the state mask order through Nov. 8. Ivey says the measure has proven effective at helping control the state’s coronavirus outbreak even if some people do not like it.

Moore argued the mandate, as well as state health orders that closed businesses or directed people to stay home, were unconstitutional. The lawsuit was filed by Moore’s Foundation for Moral Law on behalf of seven plaintiffs.

___

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds says the health care system can handle the increase in coronavirus cases and record hospitalizations without more action to reduce infections.

There were 444 people treated for the coronavirus in hospitals on Wednesday. In the past day, the state confirmed 919 new positive cases and 15 deaths.

Despite the increases, Reynolds said hospital officials had reported that they were equipped to handle the surge.

Reynolds emphasized everyone needs to take personal responsibility. Asked whether the state should do more, Reynolds says there would be a cost to requiring more stringent safety measures.

She says it’s a balancing act, and she’s “working with Iowans and businesses across the state. There’s more than just one side of this.”

Iowa’s total cases stand at 94,342 and 1,414 deaths.

___

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s Health Ministry has registered a new daily record of 1,459 coronavirus cases.

The ministry also reported nine deaths on Tuesday raising the toll to 433. The new cases raise the total number of registered coronavirus cases in the country of 5 million people to 48,377.

Lebanon has been witnessing an increase of cases since early July when a lockdown was eased and the country’s only international airport was reopened.

The numbers shot up dramatically following a massive blast on Aug. 4 that killed and wounded many and led to wide damage in the capital. Crowding at hospitals in the aftermath of the blast, at funerals, or as people searched through the rubble account for the rise.

___

HONOLULU — Hawaii will welcome most visitors who test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their departure, starting Oct. 15.

The pre-travel testing program marks the loosening of months of economically crippling virus restrictions, among them a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving travelers and two separate lockdown orders for locals.

The new plan was postponed when infection rates soared over the summer.

Some residents worry that gaps in the October plan could further endanger a community still reeling from the pandemic and summer infection rates that reached 10% after local restrictions were eased ahead of holidays.

Hawaii has lived under quarantine laws for months, but many people have arrived since the pandemic started. Some have flouted safety measures, leading to arrests and fines for the scofflaws.

___

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s physician says the president had been symptom-free for 24 hours and his vital signs have remained stable and in normal range.

Dr. Sean Conley, in a memo, also wrote that Trump, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 five days ago, told him “I feel great!”

Conley didn’t detail which medications the president was taking. He says the president has not required any supplemental oxygen since returning to the White House late Monday.

The president had also been fever-free for four days.

(This item has been corrected to show Trump’s doctor is Sean Conley.)

___

BOSTON — Boston is delaying plans to reopen the city’s schools by a week after the coronavirus positivity rate increased beyond 4%, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday.

Remote learning began on Sept. 21 and families could opt in for hybrid learning scheduled to start this month.

Now, preschoolers and kindergartners who were scheduled to report to school the week of Oct. 15 instead will start Oct. 22, Walsh says. Grades 4 to 8 are now scheduled to transition to a hybrid model the week of Nov. 5, and grades 9 to 12 the week of Nov. 16.

Massachusetts has more than 133,000 confirmed cases and 9,323 deaths.

___

LONDON — The Scottish government is banning indoor drinking at bars and forcing restaurants to close in the evening to help contain the coronavirus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon say the measures were “a short, sharp action” and will last for 16 days starting Friday.

Cafes and restaurants can open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to sell food and non-alcoholic drinks. Drinking alcohol is only allowed outdoors and until 10 p.m.

Five areas with high infection rates, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, face other measures that include a recommendation to avoid public transportation.

Britain is experiencing increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Scotland already has tighter restrictions than most of the U.K.

Sturgeon says the measures were “tough” but were not a new lockdown. “We are not asking people to stay at home.”

___

BRUSSELS — Brussels will close all bars, dancehalls and cafeterias for a month to counter an uptick in coronavirus cases.

That follows nationwide restrictions announced Tuesday that closed bars at 11 p.m. Because the pandemic is hitting the capital especially hard, the Brussels region says the full closures will last at least a month.

Belgian cases have increased from 1,570 to 2,466 during the week ending on Oct. 3.

Belgium has a total of 134,291 confirmed cases and 10,092 deaths, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins University.

___

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly and Company says it has asked the U.S. government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy.

That’s based on early results from a study suggesting the drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus, hospitalizations and ER visits for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

The company announced the partial results Wednesday in a news release. They have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

The drug is similar to one President Donald Trump received on Friday from a different company. These medicines supply concentrated versions of specific antibodies to help the immune system fight the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

___

BOSTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, told current students at his Massachusetts alma mater to remain optimistic in the face of the “nightmare” coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, a 1962 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, took questions from students for about 40 minutes during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force acknowledged that this relationship with President Donald Trump is challenging but working.

He told students to remain upbeat and there is likely to be a vaccine for the coronavirus by the end of the year.

___

BUCHAREST, Romania — Authorities in Bucharest have shut down a variety of businesses and public venues due to increased coronavirus cases.

Indoor restaurants, theaters, movie cinemas, plus gambling and dance venues in Bucharest were ordered to shut down Wednesday as the country reported a record one-day 2,958 coronavirus infections.

That takes the confirmed total to more than 142,570 cases and 5,200 deaths. Almost two thirds of the confirmed cases were reported since the end of July.

___

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there will be restrictions in certain coronavirus hotspots in the state, including shutdowns of businesses, houses of worship and schools.

The rules will take effect no later than Friday in parts of Brooklyn and Queens, sections of Orange and Rockland counties north of the city, and an area within Binghamton near the Pennsylvania border.

The planned restrictions include school and nonessential business shutdowns in some areas. Others would see limits on gatherings and in restaurants.

Agudath Israel of America, an Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, criticized what it said was a “surprise” measure and the 10-person limit in red zones, saying religious practices were being targeted. Cuomo says it’s “about protecting people and saving lives.”

Some men gathered on Tuesday night in the streets of Borough Park, an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn, and burned masks in bonfires.

In New York City, about 11,600 people have tested positive since Sept. 1, compared with less than 7,400 in August. In early April, 5,000 to 6,000 people or more tested positive each day when there was less testing.

The city has been averaging around four deaths from COVID-19 per day since Sept. 1, compared with nearly 550 daily in April.

___

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian state TV say 239 deaths in the country is the highest number of daily deaths from the coronavirus.

The report quoted the spokesperson of the country’s health ministry Sima Sadat Lari saying 239 people died since Tuesday. The previous high was 235 daily deaths.

The ministry spokesperson says the latest increase brought the total to 27,658 confirmed deaths. There’s been 4,019 confirmed cases since Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Iran to 483,844.

___

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australian officials consider a rollout of a coronavirus vaccine no sooner than mid-2021.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the Treasury and Health Departments have developed economic modelling based on an assumption that a vaccine would be widely available in Australia toward the end of next year.

More than 170 potential vaccines are in development. A June survey of 28 mostly U.S. and Canadian vaccine experts published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found most were pessimistic a vaccine would be available before mid-2021, but thought September or October was achievable.

If trials prove successful, the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca and the University of Queensland/CSL will provide more than 84.8 million vaccine doses for the Australian population, almost entirely manufactured in Melbourne.

The government has committed to make any vaccine available for free to Australia’s population of 26 million.

___

JERUSALEM — Israeli police have clashed with hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews overnight as they sought to enforce restrictions on public gatherings during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Footage released by police early on Wednesday shows huge crowds of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem chanting and hurling stones and metal bars at police officers. Clashes also erupted in an ultra-Orthodox settlement in the West Bank.

Segments of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community have defied restrictions on religious gatherings intended to contain the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Separately, protesters held dozens of small demonstrations late Tuesday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the government banned large, centralized demonstrations as part of a new coronavirus lockdown.

___

PRAGUE — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit a record high, surpassing 4,000 cases in one day for the first time.

The Health Ministry said 4,457 people tested positive on Tuesday, almost 700 more than the previous record on Friday.

Most infected still have no or mild symptoms but the recent steep day-to-day increase is followed by an increase of people hospitalized and those who have died.

Of the total of 90,022 cases in the Czech Republic, 1,387 needed hospital treatment on Monday, according to government figures, with 326 in serious condition. That was up from 825 hospitalized at the beginning of last week with 187 in intensive care. Of the 794 people who have died of COVID-19 in the country, 169 were since Sept 28.

The government has declared a state of emergency and is strictly limiting public gatherings indoors and outdoors, limiting opening hours and number of people in bars and restaurants and closing some schools.

___

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

School staff help to decorate the front entrance of the Ellis Elementary School in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood before opening for the first day back of in person learning during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Boston is delaying plans to reopen the city's schools after the city's coronavirus positivity rate climbed higher than 4%, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday, Oct. 7. Some students, including those with special needs, those dealing with homelessness, and those who are in state care have already been allowed to return to in-person classes. They will continue to be taught in person, the mayor said. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP) Credit: David L. Ryan/Globe Staff Credit: David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

FILE - In this May 2020 photo provided by Eli Lilly, a researcher tests possible COVID-19 antibodies in a laboratory in Indianapolis. The drug company says it has asked the U.S. government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy based on early results from a study suggesting the drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus and hospitalizations and ER visits for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19. Eli Lilly and Company announced the partial results Wednesday, Oct. 7 in a news release; they have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists. Its drug is similar to one that President Donald Trump received on Friday, Oct. 2 from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (David Morrison/Eli Lilly via AP, File) Credit: David Morrison Credit: David Morrison

Public School 95 in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn is one of many schools in New York ordered to close due to a flare-up of coronavirus cases in the area, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered schools in certain New York City neighborhoods closed within a day in an attempt to halt a flare-up of the coronavirus. The governor took his action a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the state for permission to reinstate restrictions on businesses and schools in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens where the virus was spreading more quickly. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

A health care worker in full protective gear, waits to conduct a COVID-19 test at a drive-in sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic hit a new record high, surpassing 4,000 cases in one day for the first time. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

A woman wearing a face mask to protect from coronavirus, carries a plant in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic hit a new record high, surpassing 4,000 cases in one day for the first time. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

An artisan prepare a clay idol of Hindu Goddess Durga ahead of the Hindu religious festival season in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The health ministry on Tuesday issued guidelines for large gatherings during the upcoming religious festival season and barred people from touching idols and holy books in such events to prevent the spread of infection. Health experts have warned the gatherings during the upcoming festivals have the potential for the virus to spread. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

In this combination of photos, New Yorkers pose for photos during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

In this combination of photos, New Yorkers pose for photos during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

Face masks hang on a boat during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, at the port in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2020, file photo, two women walk with children during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Amid a new surge of COVID-19 in New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, many residents are reviving health measures that some had abandoned over the summer – social distancing, wearing masks. For many, there’s also a return of anger: They feel the city is singling them out for criticism that other groups avoid. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

FILE - In this March 18, 2020 file photo, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health for the State of South Dakota, addresses the media during a press conference accompanied by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, left, at Monument Health in Rapid City, S.D. A small hospital serving the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has sent two coronavirus patients to an out-of-state hospital in recent days, even as South Dakota's top health officials insist the state has plenty of hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. Malsam-Rysdon said hospital diversions and transfers are part of the way that hospitals share the burden of patients. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal via AP, File) Credit: Jeff Easton Credit: Jeff Easton