The Latest: Wind delays Olympic men's ski training session

Weather is yet another source of stress for competitive skiers who can do nothing to control changing conditions on the slopes.

___

Chinese figure skating judge Huang Feng, who was suspended in 2018 for biased judging at the Pyeongchang Olympics, was among the three officials on the technical panel for the team event to start the Beijing Games.

Huang served a one-year suspension after he was accused of biased judging in the pairs event in Pyeongchang.

The International Skating Union, which assigns the judges and technical panel, said in a statement that Huang was cleared to work the Olympics after serving his suspension provided he continues to abide by the organization’s code of ethics. The technical panel is responsible for identifying all the elements that skaters execute during their programs.

Huang received a round of applause from the several hundred fans, all Chinese citizens, who were allowed into Capital Indoor Stadium for the start of Friday's program. He stood and gave a brief wave before sitting back down.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption A view of an empty finish area after men's downhill training was delayed due to high winds at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Caption A view of an empty finish area after men's downhill training was delayed due to high winds at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno