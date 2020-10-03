The Latest: WHO ask Turkey for consistent virus reporting

___

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness

— Cavalier White House approach to COVID catches up to Trump

— India's COVID-19 fatalities top 100,000, behind US, Brazil

— Madrid starts first day under a partial lockdown with police controlling travel in and out of the Spanish capital, which has become a coronavirus hotspot.

— South Africa and India are asking the World Trade Organization to waive some provisions in the international agreements t hat regulate intellectual property rights to speed up efforts to prevent, treat and contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

— The Nobel Prizes show how slow, basic science pays off, even though everyone wants quick fixes to global problems. The Nobels, with new winners announced next week, often concentrate on unheralded and methodical basic science.

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PRAGUE — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have been on a steep rise, setting a new record high for the second straight day.

The country’s Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase in new confirmed COVID-19 cases was 3,793 on Friday, 300 more than the previous day.

The country had a total of 78,051 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 699 deaths. Currently, 42,320 are ill with the virus, with 1,134 hospitalized and 221 in serious condition.

The recent surge has prompted several hospitals to postpone non-urgent operations to be able to treat COVID-19 patients.

The government has declared a state of emergency starting Monday with new restrictive measures. Health Minister Roman Prymula predicted the number of people infected in one day could be higher than 8,000 later in October.

MELBOURNE, Australia — The COVID-19 figures in Australia’s Victoria state continue to show improvement but officials are concerned about an outbreak at the country’s largest shopping center.

Victoria reported three more COVID-19 deaths and eight more cases on Saturday. The figures take the state toll to 805 and the national death count to 893.

Melbourne’s latest 14-day average stood at 12 cases, and there have been 11 cases with an unknown source in the past two weeks up to Wednesday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says a recent outbreak linked to southeast Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre showed why it was unsafe to ease restrictions.

Melbourne’s strict lockdown rules continue to be eased, and an overnight curfew ended last week.

WASHINGTON — Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Utah Sen. Mike Lee both said Friday they had tested positive for the virus. Both attended a ceremony for Barrett at the White House on Sept. 25 with President Donald Trump, who has tested positive and is hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Lee, who didn't wear a mask at the White House event, said he had “symptoms consistent with longtime allergies.” Tillis, who did wear a mask, said he has no symptoms. Both said they will quarantine for 10 days — ending just before Barrett’s confirmation hearings begin on Oct. 12.

The positive tests come as Senate Republicans are pushing to quickly confirm Barrett in the few weeks they have before the Nov. 3 election.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s new coronavirus daily tally has remained in two digits for a third straight day as authorities called for public vigilance during one of the country’s biggest holidays.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Saturday the 75 virus cases added in the past 24 hours took the country’s total to 24,027 and 420 deaths.

South Korea’s caseload has recently displayed a downward trajectory following a spike in new infections between early August and mid-September. Stringent social distancing rules were credited with slowing the outbreak.

But worries about a rebound in new cases have grown again as South Korea is on the traditional autumn “Chuseok” holidays this week that would certainly increase public mobility.

Rally goers gather at the Capitol and listen as Steven Crowder speaks during his protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the Michigan State capitol in Lansing, Mich., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Crowder focused on Whitmer's decisions regarding seniors with COVID-19.

A health worker attends to a patient in an intensive care unit designated for people infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

A man on a scooter, wearing a mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, asks for directions in Kochi, Kerala, India, Saturday, Oct.3, 2020. India has crossed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, putting the country's toll at nearly 10% of the global fatalities and behind only the United States and Brazil.

Women perform the "Morenada" dance at an exhibit of folk costumes during the partial lifting of restrictions amid the COVID -19 pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

South Korean police officers wearing face masks and face shields to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walk in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Seoul city temporarily banned outdoor rallies with 10 or more people over infection risks against the spread of the coronavirus. South Korea's new coronavirus daily tally has remained in two digits for a third straight day as authorities called for public vigilance during one of the country's biggest holidays.

Backdropped by the Suleymaniye Mosque, people enjoy a view in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Backdropped by Istanbul's skyline people remove partially their masks protecting against the spread of coronavirus, to take a selfie Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Turkey's government is being accused of hiding the true extent of the country's coronavirus outbreak after the health minister revealed that the daily COVID-19 figures published by his ministry reflect only patients with symptoms and not all positive cases. The revelation led to an outcry on social media, with people calling on the government to reveal the true spread of the coronavirus among the population of 83 million.

A passenger arrives at Atocha rail station on an electric scooter in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Madrid has started its first day under a partial lockdown with police controlling travel in and out of the Spanish capital. Spain's largest city has become the continent's biggest hot spot for the second wave of the coronavirus. The measures, affecting 4.8 million people, prohibit all nonessential trips in and out of the capital and nine of its suburbs.

Two men wearing protective masks walk between a long line of taxis waiting for passengers outside Atocha rail station in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Madrid has started its first day under a partial lockdown with police controlling travel in and out of the Spanish capital. Spain's largest city has become the continent's biggest hot spot for the second wave of the coronavirus. The measures, affecting 4.8 million people, prohibit all nonessential trips in and out of the capital and nine of its suburbs.

Maintenance worker Mike Duval moves lumber inside the Dairy Barn at the Fryeburg Fair, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Fryeburg, Maine. The state's largest agricultural fair was forced to cancel this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.