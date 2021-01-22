X

The Latest: Virus scraps Monmouth's games with Manhattan

By The Associated Press
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Monmouth’s men’s basketball team has paused all team activities following a positive COVID-19 result and will enter a quarantine period.

This weekend’s games at Manhattan have been postponed. The schedule has not yet been adjusted.

The New Jersey school said Friday the positive test is from a group that includes players, coaches and staff. It came from the program’s regularly scheduled testing.

Oklahoma State says its home men’s basketball game against Oklahoma, originally scheduled for Jan. 16 in Stillwater, has been reset for Feb. 25.

The game was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Oklahoma State program, according to Oklahoma State officials.

The teams also are scheduled to meet Feb. 27 in Norman.

