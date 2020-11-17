The Latest: Vandy's women’s hoops opener canceled

Tennessee Tech athletic director says it’s unfortunate but the current reality of college athletics.

___

The Washington Football Team says a player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It’s the first such instance in the organization this season.

The club says it was notified last night, the player self-isolated, contact tracing was initiated and close contacts were told to quarantine. Washington is now in the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol. Meetings will be conducted virtually this week, and the practice facility will only be open to staff with limited access for players.

It’s unclear if this positive test result puts Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in jeopardy. Washington already announced no fans will be allowed after hosting 3,000 for its last home game.

___

The Atlanta Falcons have placed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Treadwell joins defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. as the team’s second player currently on the list. Fowler was placed on the list last week.

Teams are not allowed to disclose if a player tested positive for COVID-19 or was placed in quarantine.

Treadwell, a fifth-year player who signed with Atlanta in March, has spent the last 10 weeks on the practice squad.

The Falcons play at New Orleans on Sunday.

___

FIFA says the women’s Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups have been postponed for a second time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both tournaments will now be played in 2022. Exact dates were not confirmed.

FIFA says Costa Rica will remain host of the Under-20 tournament and India will still stage the Under-17 event.

Both tournaments are played every two years and were originally scheduled for 2020. They were first postponed in May.

FIFA says there were lingering concerns about preparation times for the teams “and the numerous obstacles to finalising the continental qualification tournaments due to the pandemic.”

___

An unidentified New York Giants player has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the team to work remotely Tuesday.

The Giants said in a statement they learned of the result Monday night and are working with the NFL’s chief medical officer.

The player was immediately isolated and contact tracing began. Two close contacts, both staff members, were told to remain home. Team headquarters is open to staff.

The Giants (3-7) have a bye this weekend. Players were to meet Tuesday and Wednesday and be off the rest of the week.

___

The Ukraine soccer federation says its Nations League game against Switzerland has been canceled.

The federation says health officials in the Swiss canton state of Lucerne put the squad into quarantine.

Six Ukraine players have tested positive for COVID-19 in Switzerland. UEFA’s disciplinary panel could order Ukraine to forfeit the game.

___

The French soccer league says Saturday’s game between Marseille and Nice has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Nice squad.

The league says at least 10 of the 30 listed players for Nice have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available.

No new date has been set for the match.

___

The Swiss soccer federation says it is waiting for UEFA to decide if its Nations League match will be played after several COVID-19 infections were found in the visiting Ukraine squad.

Ukraine has had six players test positive in Switzerland. But the Ukrainian federation says two of the six should have UEFA clearance to play because Sergei Kryvtsov and Junior Moraes have antibodies after previously testing positive.

Ukraine could be forced to forfeit the game. The match will decide which of the two teams is relegated to the second tier.

The group also includes Germany and Spain.

___

