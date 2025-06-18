The Latest: US says foreign students seeking visas must unlock social media accounts

The announcement is the latest step in the Trump administration's crackdown on international students, and the U.S. said applicants who refuse may have their applications rejected.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told senators on that the Pentagon is providing options to President Donald Trump as he decides next steps on Iran but would not say whether the military was planning to assist with Israeli strikes, an action that could risk dragging America into a wider war in the Middle East.

Here is the Latest:

Vance’s new Bluesky account was briefly suspended

Roughly 15 minutes after Vance announced on X that he was joining Bluesky, his account seemed to be suspended.

“Account has been suspended,” said the social media platform when users tried to view his posts.

However, the account became accessible again shortly afterwards.

Representatives for Vance and Bluesky did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No US plans to be part of EU-Iran talks — for now

There are no plans for American involvement in nuclear talks set between senior European diplomats and Iran in Geneva, although that could change, a U.S. official says.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private diplomatic communications, also noted that the Europeans have been wanting to play a role in the negotiations for months but have been held back by the U.S.

That position, the official said, may be changing as the hostilities intensify.

— Matthew Lee

Vance joins Bluesky with post about transgender care

Bluesky, the social media platform favored by liberals who fled from the Elon Musk-run site X, has a new arrival.

Vice President JD Vance set up his account on Wednesday, extending his reputation for stirring the pot online.

“I’ve been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis,” he wrote. “So I’m thrilled to be here to engage with all of you.”

His first topic? The U.S. Supreme Court's decision upholding Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors. He cited Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion and argued "that many of our so-called 'experts' have used bad arguments and substandard science to push experimental therapies on our youth."

Situation Room meeting ends

Trump’s huddle with advisers has wrapped up, according to a White House official. The president has been weighing whether to participate in Israel’s attacks on Iran.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private meeting.

— Chris Megerian

Senior European diplomats are set to hold nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Friday

Senior European diplomats are set to hold nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Friday, according to a European official familiar with the matter.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the high-ranking diplomats from Germany, France and the United Kingdom as well as the European Union’s top diplomat will gather for the meeting in Switzerland.

The planned meeting comes as President Donald Trump is weighing approval for the U.S. military to join Israel in carrying out strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.

— Joseph Krauss, Jon Gambrell and Julia Frankel

Trump administration plans to remove 988 hotline service tailored to LGBTQ+ youth

The 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will stop providing the tailored support options on July 17, according to a statement on a federal agency’s website.

The decision preempts the Trump administration’s 2026 budget proposal to cut funding for 988’s LGBTQ+ youth and young adult services, and is raising alarm bells among LGBTQ+ advocates.

Federal data shows the LGBTQ+ youth program has served nearly 1.3 million callers since it started in September 2022. The services were accessible under the "Press 3" option on the phone or by replying "PRIDE" via text.

The decision was was made to “no longer silo” the services and “to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said in a statement.

▶ Read more about the removal of 988's tailored LGBTQ+ youth service

US starts evacuating some diplomats from its embassy in Israel

Two U.S. officials said a government plane evacuated a number of diplomats and family members who had asked to leave Israel Wednesday, shortly before U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on X that the embassy was making plans for evacuation flights and ships for private American citizens.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive diplomatic movements.

There was no indication of how many diplomats and family members left on the flight.

— Matthew Lee

US resumes visas for foreign students but demands access to social media accounts

The State Department says consular officers will be on the lookout for posts and messages that could be deemed hostile to the U.S., its government, culture, institutions or founding principles.

In a notice made public Wednesday, the department said it had rescinded its May suspension of student visa processing but said that new applicants who refuse to set their social media accounts to “public” and allow them to be reviewed may be rejected. It said a refusal to do so could be a sign they are trying to evade the requirement or hide their online activity.

Trump says he jabbed at Macron because his statement was ‘badly worded’

Trump reacted strongly this week after French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump was leaving the Group of Seven summit in Canada early and returning to Washington to pursue a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran.

Trump retorted strongly in a social media post that said “publicity seeking” Macron was “wrong.”

Explaining himself Wednesday, Trump said the U.S. is “long beyond” the ceasefire stage and is looking for a “total, complete victory.”

As for Macron, Trump said, “I thought it was a very badly worded statement by him and, obviously, I let him know that.”

Trump says ‘you may have to fight’ to prevent Iran from getting nukes

The president has insisted that he doesn’t want the U.S. to get involved in a war with Iran, and he’s insisted that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.

On Wednesday in the Oval Office, Trump conceded that he may not be able to have it both ways.

“I’m not looking to fight. But if it’s a choice between fighting and them having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do,” he said.

At another point, Trump said “you may have to fight.”

Senators to receive classified briefing on Iran

Senators will receive a classified briefing early next week amid uncertainty over whether President Trump might order a U.S. strike on Iran, according to an aide to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Schumer said earlier Wednesday that he had been briefed on Iran, but that he was requesting a classified meeting for all senators. The aide requested anonymity to discuss the classified briefing.

The Senate could also vote as soon as next week on a resolution by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., that would require congressional approval for the use of U.S. military force against Iran.

-By Mary Clare Jalonick

Trump meeting again with his national security team

Trump said the meeting will be in about an hour in the Situation Room, or the “war room,” as he called it.

Trump is working through his options for how the U.S. should respond to Iran.

He’s taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office as members of the Juventus soccer team stand around him as he sits at his desk.

Trump also met with his national security council on Tuesday.

USS Ford to sail for European deployment, giving US a 3rd carrier option if Iran-Israel conflict widens

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford will sail from the East Coast for Europe on a regularly scheduled deployment -- but its presence also gives President Trump a third aircraft carrier option as he weighs what sort of military response the U.S. should provide amid escalating strikes between Israel and Iran.

The Ford was previously deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean as a show of strength and to provide options to Israel following the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

The U.S. Navy already has the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, and is sending the USS Nimitz to sail toward U.S. Central Command from the Indo-Pacific.

Mexico looking for new agreement with US that would consider Mexicans living there

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum says that in her call with President Trump Tuesday, she proposed that their governments work toward a general agreement that would take into account accords already in place for immigration, security and commerce, but would also in some way include the millions of Mexicans living in the United States.

Speaking at her daily news briefing Wednesday, Sheinbaum did not detail if she was looking for some degree of protection for Mexicans from stepped up immigration enforcement, but said that Trump recognized the importance of Mexican workers to the U.S. economy in their 20-minute conversation.

“We’re very interested in the recognition of Mexicans in the United States,” she said.

She said Trump apologized for leaving the G7 summit early and canceling his planned meeting with her among others.

Sheinbaum said the U.S. leader even asked if she might be able to stop in Washington on her way back to Mexico, but she said they would find another time for their first face-to-face meeting.

Fed sees 2 interest rate cuts this year while leaving key rate unchanged

Federal Reserve officials expect inflation to worsen in the coming months but they still foresee two interest rate cuts by the end of this year, the same as they projected in March.

The Fed kept its key rate unchanged for the fourth straight meeting Wednesday, and said the economy is expanding at “a solid pace.” Changes to the Fed’s rate typically — though not always — influence borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and business loans.

The central bank also released its latest quarterly projections for the economy and interest rates. It expects noticeably weaker growth, higher inflation, and slightly higher unemployment by the end of this year than it had forecast in March, before President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs April 2. Most of those duties were then postponed April 9. The Fed also signaled it would cut rates just once in 2026, down from two cuts projected in March.

Fed officials see inflation, according to its preferred measure, rising to 3% by the end of this year, from 2.1% in April. It also projects the unemployment rate will rise to 4.5%, from 4.2% currently. Growth is expected to slow to just 1.4% this year, down from 2.5% last year.

Trump asks flagpole installers if any of them are here illegally

A reporter had asked Trump about his mass deportation immigration policy when he turned and asked the group of workers flanking him if “any illegal immigrants” were among them.

“If there were, they’ll find out,” Trump said, apparently referring to law enforcement authorities. Some of the workers laughed.

“They’ll be checking you. Your life will be destroyed because of this press conference,” Trump continued.

The administration is ramping up a policy of deporting people who are in the United States without authorization.

Trump then told the workers, “Don’t worry. I think you’re going to be OK.”

Trump jabs at Harvey Weinstein

The former movie mogul was recently convicted at a retrial of sexually assaulting a producer and production assistant in 2006.

As he was photographed with workers who installed a flagpole on the White House lawn, Trump joked that one of them will “captivate” a movie producer somewhere.

“Not Harvey Weinstein, but somebody else,” the Republican president said. “Harvey’s seen a better day, so it won’t be Harvey, but it will be somebody.”

In 2017, after the sex harassment allegations against the longtime Democratic donor were made public, Trump said he’d known Weinstein for a long time and, “I’m not at all surprised to see it.”

GOP senator urges TikTok decision after Trump extension

Republican Senators provided mixed reactions to news that President Trump had once again pushed back a deadline for TikTok’s Chinese owner to divest the popular video sharing app.

“I think in light of everything else going on, I think he did the right thing,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said that he is “over Tik Tok.”

“I’m ready for them to either get out of the hands of the Communist Party or shut down,” said Tillis. “And I have no problem with it going dark.”

Trump watches flag raised on new pole

The president returned to the South Lawn of the White House in the afternoon to watch workers hoist a large American flag on the new pole.

He had just sworn in Charles Kushner, the father of son-in-law Jared Kushner, as U.S. ambassador to France. Trump was surrounded by the Kushner family as the flag went up.

The president saluted while the rest of the audience clapped.

“Great job fellas,” he said to the workers when they finished.

Democratic senators caution of US involvement in Iran-Israel conflict

Democratic Sen. Jack Reed has warned that “the Trump administration must take urgent steps to prevent a wider war” as Israel and Iran clash.

At a congressional hearing Wednesday with Defense Secretary Hegseth, Reed said Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.

But Israel launching the conflict with Iran “against the urging of the president threatens the stability of the entire region and the safety of American stationed there,” said Reed, the ranking Democratic member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., also noted when questioning Hegseth that U.S. involvement “raises real concerns about what retaliation might mean for the safety and stability of the entire region and our troops and Americans” in the Middle East.

Democratic lawmaker presses Hegseth on sending military to LA

Sen. Elissa Slotkin called it a political move for the Trump administration to deploy active duty military in Los Angeles and pressed Hegseth to say whether he’s authorized them to arrest protesters.

The Michigan senator said “this is a fundamental issue of democracy” and that all her Republican colleagues “should want an apolitical military and not want citizens to be scared of their own military.”

Hegseth said the 700 Marines sent to the city are protecting law enforcement officers who are carrying out deportations, and can temporarily detain people if needed in self-defense before handing them over to officers.

“It’s bemusing the extent to which the speculation is out there,” Hegseth said. “These troops are given very clear orders.”

▶ Read more about Hegseth's hearing

Schumer seeks classified Iran briefing amid questions about US involvement

The Senate Democratic Leader told reporters that he’s been briefed, but he wants all senators to have access to classified information about the airstrikes between Iran and Israel and the possibility of greater U.S. involvement. “I believe we will” have the broader briefing, Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, filed a resolution this week that no U.S. military force against Iran should happen without Congress first authorizing a declaration of war.

Congress passed a similar resolution in 2020 during Trump’s first term, but it’s unclear whether many Republicans would back Kaine’s effort. Trump said Wednesday that he “may or may not” order an airstrike on Iran.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he thinks Trump is “well within his authority, understands what’s at stake in ensuring that Iran never has a nuclear weapon and will do everything he can to protect America and American interests.”

Hegseth says rulings by federal judges shouldn’t apply to military

Hegseth said he doesn’t believe U.S. district courts should be able to issue rulings that apply to the entire military.

He was responding to questions about from senators about whether he would comply with rulings on the use of the National Guard to respond to protests in Los Angeles.

“I don’t believe district courts should be determining national security policy,” Hegseth said. “When it gets to the Supreme Court we’ll see.”

Hegseth clashes with Democratic senator, tells her her time to speak is up

The defense secretary refused to answer when Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, asked whether far right activist Laura Loomer convinced Donald Trump to fire the four-star general who oversaw the NSA and the Pentagon’s Cyber Command.

Loomer took credit after Trump abruptly fired Gen. Tim Haugh, a move that alarmed many national security experts.

During a heated back-and-forth at a hearing Wednesday, Rosen asked Hegseth if he believed it was appropriate “for any social media personality to influence personnel decisions in your department, yes or no?”

Hegseth did not answer and told Rosen her allotted time to speak was over — a caution usually reserved for the committee chair, and not a testifying witness.

“I believe your time is up senator,” Hegseth said.

“It is not up to you to tell me when my time is up,” Rosen said in response. “And I’m going to say Mr. Secretary, you’re either feckless or complicit.”

Trump says Iranians want a White House visit. Iran denies it

Trump said that Iranian officials continue to reach out to the White House as they’re “getting the hell beaten out of them” by Israel, and that there’s a “big difference between now and a week ago” in Tehran’s negotiating position.

“They’ve suggested that they come to the White House— that’s, you know, courageous,” Trump told reporters.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations refuted Trump’s claim in a statement on social media.

"No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House. The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to 'take out' Iran's Supreme Leader. "

Trump is having lunch Wednesday with Pakistan’s army chief

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House about recent tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan that could have spiraled into war, and his role in calming the strife.

Trump said Asim Munir, the Pakistan army chief, was “extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistan side.”

He also gave credit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he said is “fantastic.”

Trump said he and Modi spoke Tuesday night and that he’s pursuing a trade deal with India.

Trump: ‘Nobody knows what I’m going to do’

Hegseth told senators Wednesday that "maximum force protection" is being provided for U.S. troops in the Middle East and Trump will decide whether to support Israel by dropping a "bunker buster" bomb on the core of Iran's nuclear program — a strike that would require U.S. pilots flying a B-2 stealth bomber.

Israel has struck multiple Iranian nuclear facilities in the last several days but one of its key uranium production sites, Fordo, requires the deep penetrating munition.

Trump would not say Wednesday whether he has decided to order a U.S. strike on Iran, which Tehran has warned would provoke stiff retaliation.

"I may do it, I may not do it," Trump said in an exchange with reporters at the White House. "I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do."

▶ Read more on what Trump and Hegseth are saying about Iran

Plans to evacuate Americans from Israel by air and sea

The U.S. State Department is making plans to evacuate American citizens from Israel by flights and cruise ships, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Huckabee said Americans interested in leaving Israel should enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for details and updates on the evacuation.

Huckabee’s post comes just a day after the State Department said it had stood up a special task force to assist Americans wanting to leave Israel and other Mideast countries.

There are some 700,000 Americans, many of them dual U.S.-Israeli citizens, now in Israel and thousands more in Iran and other Mideast countries.

Trump scoffs at the Russian president’s offer to help mediate with Iran

The president said Vladimir Putin offered this week to serve as a mediator with Iran as the U.S. presses Tehran to give up its nuclear program. But Trump said he told Putin to keep focused on finding an endgame to his own conflict with Ukraine.

“I said, ‘Do me a favor, mediate your own,’” Trump said he told Putin. “I said, ‘Vladimir, let’s mediate Russia first. You can worry about this later.’”

Senators weigh in on how Trump should handle Israel-Iran conflict

Hegseth says Iran ‘should have made a deal’

The defense secretary said Trump gave Iran a chance to strike a deal on its nuclear program but that time has run out.

Speaking before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, Hegseth said leaders in Tehran should have taken Trump’s offer to avoid conflict.

“He said 60 days.” Hegseth said, referencing Trump’s deadline for Iran to reach an agreement.

“They had an opportunity to make a deal. They should have made a deal. President Trump’s word means something. The world understands that.”

Trump said at the White House earlier Wednesday that “nothing’s too late,” when asked whether direct U.S. involvement in Israel’s military operations against Iran was becoming inevitable.

Some fact checking as Trump pressures the Fed

Trump complained that the European Central Bank has cut its key rate "ten times," while the Fed hasn't cut at all. That's not entirely true — the ECB has cut eight times in the past 12 months, while the Fed did implement three reductions during that time frame, at the end of last year.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Powell, complaining recently that the Fed is costing the U.S. government hundreds of billions of dollars in interest payments by keeping rates elevated.

Trump also said Wednesday that if the Fed cuts rates by two and a half percentage points, it could save the government $800 billion.

Yet while the Fed’s rate influences longer-term borrowing costs for Treasury notes and bonds, the central bank doesn’t directly control those rates. Economists say that if the Fed cut its rate deeper than justified by the economy, it could spook financial markets and push Treasury yields higher.

Trump calls Jerome Powell ‘stupid’ as Federal Reserve nears rate decision

Trump criticized the Federal Reserve chairman for not cutting interest rates while the Fed wraps up a two-day policy meeting Wednesday.

The Fed's policymakers are almost certain to keep their key short-term interest rate unchanged at about 4.3% when they release a statement Wednesday afternoon. They are also expected to signal whether they will to cut rates later this year and by how much.

“So we have a stupid person frankly at the Fed,” Trump said at the White House. “He probably won’t cut today.”

Nippon Steel and US Steel finalize Trump's ‘golden share’ deal

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel said Wednesday they have finalized their “historic partnership,” a year-and-a-half after the Japanese company first proposed its deal to buy the iconic American steelmaker for nearly $15 billion.

“Together, Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel will be a world-leading steelmaker, with best-in-class technologies and manufacturing capabilities,” the companies said.

National security concerns and presidential politics forced Nippon Steel to add a so-called "golden share" provision that gives the federal government a say in some matters. The deal's full terms and a national security agreement struck with Trump's administration weren't released.

But their statement said the federal government can appoint an independent director and have “consent rights” on specific matters including any reductions in Nippon Steel’s capital commitments, closing or idling of U.S. Steel’s existing domestic facilities and changing U. S. Steel’s name and headquarters.

▶ Read more about the steel deal

Defense secretary demurs on Iran plans, says decision to attack is Trump’s

Hegseth won’t say whether the U.S. military is planning to actively assist Israel’s attacks on Iran and says the decision lies with Trump.

Hegseth told senators his job is to provide the president with military options, and that he couldn’t discuss questions about military plans in an open hearing.

“Most of what I can or should say would be reserved for a classified setting,” Hegseth said in response to a question from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire. “Obviously any decisions on this matter are at the presidential level.”

Hegseth is appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in open session before lawmakers close the hearing to discuss sensitive defense issues.

Trump says it’s not ‘too late’ for Iran to give up nuclear program

“Nothing’s too late,” Trump said when asked about whether direct U.S. involvement in Israel’s military operations against Iran was becoming inevitable.

“I can tell you this. Iran’s got a lot of trouble” Trump added during an event on the White House South Lawn to watch the raising of a new flagpole.

Iran's supreme ruler, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ruled out Trump's call for an unconditional surrender, and warned earlier Wednesday that any U.S. strikes targeting the Islamic Republic would “result in irreparable damage” for the United States.

“I say good luck,” Trump said when asked about the supreme leader’s statement.

Supreme Court deals stunning setback to transgender rights in Tennessee case

The Supreme Court has upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, a stunning setback to transgender rights.

The justices’ 6-3 decision effectively protects from legal challenges the many efforts by Trump’s Republican administration and state governments to roll back protections for transgender people. Another 26 states have laws similar to the one in Tennessee.

It comes amid other federal and state efforts to regulate the lives of transgender people, including which sports competitions they can join and which bathrooms they can use. In April, Trump's administration sued Maine for not complying with the government's push to ban transgender athletes in girls sports.

▶ Read more about the Supreme Court ruling

No mention of Iran in Hegseth’s opening remarks to Congress

Hegseth has kicked off another day of testimony on Capitol Hill with remarks about his priorities for the military – but no mention of the threats posed by Iran.

Hegseth is testifying Wednesday before the Senate Armed Forces Committee, where he is expected to face questions about the Pentagon’s $1 trillion budget proposal as well as the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

He said he’s worked to eliminate wasteful spending while restoring American military dominance, and cited China as a key threat, saying the U.S. military must respond to Beijing’s rapid military buildup in recent years.

The U.S. has positioned significant numbers of refueling tanker and fighter aircraft to be able to respond if needed to the conflict between Israel and Iran, such as possible evacuations or airstrikes to protect U.S. personnel and air bases.

Hegseth may also face questions over the Trump administration’s use of the National Guard and 700 active-duty Marines to respond to protests in Los Angeles.

Steve Bannon says MAGA skeptical of ‘forever wars’

The former Trump adviser's comments come amid a schism between some in Trump's base and national security conservatives over potential U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Speaking to journalists Wednesday at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast in Washington, Bannon said bitter feelings over Iraq were a driving force for Trump’s first presidential candidacy and the MAGA movement.

Terming Fox News “pure propaganda” and saying people are skeptical of the kind of drumbeat that led to the Iraq invasion, Bannon called the sentiment a “huge issue” for a MAGA movement that relies on veterans and parents of veterans.

“Where were they in the darkest days of the MAGA movement?” Bannon asked of Fox. He accused the network of turning its back on Trump after the 2020 election and laying the groundwork for war now.

A split forms in MAGA world as Trump weighs next steps on Iran

A schism has opened among Trump's most devout MAGA supporters and national security conservatives over the Israel-Iran conflict, as some longtime defenders of the president's America First mantra call him out for weighing direct U.S. military involvement. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Trump should "go all-in" in backing Israel and destroying Iran's nuclear program. However:

▶ Read more on the growing schism in MAGA world

Businesses hope to recover after military response to Los Angeles protests

With an overnight curfew lifted but military troops still guarding the the downtown federal detention building, boarded-up businesses in the adjacent Little Tokyo district hope customers will return quickly.

Don Tahara, the owner of Far Bar, said the historic Japanese American neighborhood has lost business and suffered some vandalism and break-ins after thousands of protesters took to the streets in response to Trump's immigration crackdown.

But Tahara, a third-generation Japanese American immigrant, said the protests are a necessary response, and compared the Trump administration’s immigration raids to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

“The problems that Little Tokyo had 75 years ago was basically the federal government coming in and imprisoning all of them in concentration camps,” Tahara said. “They were uprooted from their homes and businesses, their churches ... we’re seeing a repeat of that.”

Job growth suggests Trump's trade policies are weighing on economy

So far this year, employers are adding a decent but far from spectacular 124,000 jobs a month, down from an average 168,000 last year and an average of nearly 400,000 from 2021 through 2023.

The slowdown is partly the drawn-out result of 11 interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in 2022 and 2023. But Trump's aggressive and often-erratic trade policies — including 10% taxes on imports from almost every country on earth — are also weighing on the economy, paralyzing businesses and worrying consumers who fear they'll mean higher prices.

The Fed, satisfied that an inflation was coming down, cut rates three times last year. But the central bank has turned cautious in 2025, worried that Trump's tariffs will rekindle inflationary pressures. The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged as it wraps up a two-day meeting Wednesday.

▶ Read more on the latest Labor Department numbers

36 countries must commit to Trump administration policies or face travel ban

A weekend diplomatic cable sent by the State Department instructs embassies and consulates in the 36 countries, mostly in Africa, to gauge willingness to commit to improving their citizens' travel documentation and take steps to address the status of their nationals in the U.S. illegally.

Countries that fail to address the concerns within 60 days risk being added to the U.S. travel ban.

The cable, first reported by The Washington Post, says the countries should reply by Wednesday 8 pm ET. There is no specific consequence outlined for countries that do not respond or commit.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to comment on the specifics in the cable, which was described to The Associated Press, but said the administration wants nations to improve their own vetting for passport-holders, accept their deported nationals and take ensure their citizens are not a threat to the U.S.

