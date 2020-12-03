The Latest: US hits record daily deaths, hospitalizations

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— U.S. reaches daily records with more than 3,100 deaths and 100,000 hospitalizations; tops 200,000 daily cases

— Russia vaccine available at 70 facilities in Moscow; hits record 28,145 daily cases

— Facebook says it will remove misinformation about coronavirus vaccines

— Greek city scraps Christmas decoration plans, will donate money to hospital

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LONDON — Facebook says it will start removing false claims about coronavirus vaccines, in its latest move to counter a tide of online misinformation.

The social network says it will take down any Facebook or Instagram posts with false information about the vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts.

The U.S. tech giant is taking action as some potential vaccines have received emergency approval and are set to be rolled out. Facebook says it’s applying a policy to remove virus misinformation that could lead to “imminent physical harm.” Posts that fall afoul of the policy could include phony claims about vaccine safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects.

___

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor announced stricter measures to fight the coronavirus, including a lockdown on Sundays and the closure of all marinas.

The U.S. territory is grappling with an increase in cases and deaths. Gov. Wanda Vázquez is tightened an ongoing curfew, with businesses ordered closed at 8:30 p.m. and a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. except for essential workers and those delivering food until 11 p.m.

Only gas stations, pharmacies and hardware stores will be open on Sundays, although restaurants can offer delivery or carry-out. Alcohol sales will be banned from Saturdays at 5 a.m. until Mondays at 5 a.m.

The new measures run from Dec. 7 to Jan. 7, the height of the island’s holiday and tourism season. Beaches will remain closed except for exercise.

The island of 3.2 million people has more than 52,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,150 deaths.

___

MOSCOW — Russia’s coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be available for people in high-risk groups at 70 medical facilities in Moscow starting on Saturday.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, those working in education and medical facilities, along with municipal workers, can get the shots. The vaccine will be offered to people ages 18 to 60 who don’t suffer from chronic illnesses and to women who aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding.

The advanced trial of the vaccine is still ongoing, but the shots had already been offered to people from high-risk groups, such as medical workers and teachers.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the government to start “large-scale” vaccination in Russia by the end of next week, with medical workers and teachers the first in line. The statement came hours after Britain became the first country in the West to authorize the use of a vaccine against the coronavirus developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

Russia touted its domestically developed vaccine, Sputnik V, as the world’s “first registered COVID-19 vaccine” after the government gave it regulatory approval in early August. The vaccine received the go-ahead after having been tested on only several dozen people, which drew considerable criticism at home and abroad.

Health experts say the vaccine needs to complete advanced studies among tens of thousands of people to ensure their safety and effectiveness. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday that more than 100,000 people in Russia have been given the shots.

___

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Memphis on Thursday to discuss the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, according to his office.

Memphis is home to shipping giant FedEx, which is helping in the national vaccine distribution. Pence will participate in an afternoon discussion, which will include Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Tennessee health officials say the state is expecting to receive 56,550 doses of the potential Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in its first allocation in mid-December.

Tennessee has nearly 878 new cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks. That ranks 24th in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The state has confirmed 4,638 coronavirus-related deaths.

___

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation health officials reported 310 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Wednesday.

The vast reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Tribal health officials say 166,517 people have been tested.

Residents remain under a stay-at-home order, with an exception for essential workers and essential needs like food, medication and emergencies. Essential businesses also have been ordered to limit hours to 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. daily. A mask requirement has been in place for much of the year.

Tribal officials say the Navajo Nation has 17,035 confirmed cases and 658 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

___

LISBON, Portugal — Health experts in Portugal say hospitalizations have leveled off but remain high.

Portugal’s 14-day cumulative coronavirus cases per 100,000 people is 684, according to the European Centre for Disease Control. That’s a key metric in measuring the pandemic’s spread. Portugal is eighth among 31 European countries tallied by the EU agency.

The nation of 10 million people has confirmed nearly 304,000 cases and more than 4,600 deaths. Health officials estimate about two-thirds of infections occur in family gatherings.

___

BERLIN — The World Health Organization’s Europe director says people must remain vigilant and keep taking basic precautions ahead of the prospect of a coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Hans Kluge says, “the virus still has the potential to do enormous damage unless we do everything in our power to stop its spread.” He adds the promise of vaccines is “phenomenal” and it’s essential for countries to have a distribution plan.

He notes in the beginning, vaccine supplies will be limited and “it is imperative that we continue to practice basic protective behaviors such as mask-wearing.”

Europe has had a surge of infections this fall, with many countries imposing new shutdowns. Kluge says while the number of new cases reported in Europe declined for the third consecutive week, the region still accounts for 40% of new global cases.

___

THESSSALONIKI, Greece — A pandemic-hit city in northern Greece says it's scrapping plans to set up Christmas decorations and a nativity scene this year to donate the money to the local hospital's intensive care ward.

“We have decided to use the funds to pay for two additional ICU spaces, three medical monitors, and 1,000 protective suits for medical staff,” the mayor of Serres, Alekos Chrysafis, told The Associated Press.

Cities in northern Greece have been the hardest hit by the pandemic. The daily number of cases in the country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, remains higher than those reported in greater Athens — an area with a population three times larger.

Greece on Thursday extended a nationwide lockdown by another week, through Dec. 14.

___

TOKYO — Osaka issued a coronavirus alert, urging the residents to stay home as much as possible until mid-December because of a resurgence of the infections and hospitalizations.

“Our medical systems are in an emergency,” Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said. “We have to act now, or we won’t be able to save lives that can be saved.”

Osaka reported 386 new cases Thursday for a total of 21,404 and 341 deaths. With overcrowding hospitals, some patients were sent to neighboring areas for treatment.

Infections have been rising, including the Tokyo region, Aichi, Hokkaido and Osaka. Those areas have issued requests for bars to close early in exchange for compensation.

Nationwide, Japan has 153,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,200 deaths, according to the health ministry.

___

MOSCOW — Coronavirus infections in Russia hit a record 28,145 confirmed cases on Thursday.

It’s the highest daily spike in the pandemic and an increase of 2,800 cases from the previous day. Russia’s total cases — nearly 2.4 million — remains the world’s fourth-highest. The government coronavirus task force has reported 41,607 deaths in the pandemic.

The country has been swept by a rapid resurgence of the outbreak this fall, with numbers of confirmed infections and deaths regularly hitting new highs and significantly exceeding those reported in the spring. The country’s authorities have resisted imposing a second nationwide lockdown or a widespread closure of businesses. Virus-related restrictions vary from region to region but are largely mild.

This week officials in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city and one of the hardest-hit cities in the country, announced additional restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Local authorities ordered restaurants, cafes and bars to close between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, and museums, theaters, concert halls and exhibition spaces to shut down for the duration of the New Year holidays between Dec. 30 and Jan. 10. Restaurants, cafes and bars must close by 7 p.m. from Dec. 25 to Dec. 29 and again from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10.

___

NAIROBI, Kenya — Africa’s top public health official says 60% of the continent’s population needs to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the next two to three years.

The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, says if it takes four to five years, “the virus will be endemic in our communities.”

Concerns are growing that the continent of 1.3 billion people will be near the end of the line in obtaining doses. Nkengasong isn’t sure whether vaccines will be available in Africa before the second quarter of next year.

He says the 60% vaccination target is needed to achieve herd immunity in Africa’s 54 countries. He stressed the challenges ahead, saying “the continent as a whole has never vaccinated 200 million people in one year,” a reference to the goal of reaching 20% of the population by the end of next year.

The continent has close to 2.2 million confirmed virus cases.

___

BERLIN — The head of Germany’s disease control agency has slammed people who fail to respect pandemic restrictions as the number of cases in the country stagnates.

“The situation is still very tense,” Lothar Wieler of the Robert Koch Institute said Thursday. “Too many people are still getting infected.”

His agency reported 22,046 confirmed infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of known cases to more than 1.1 million. Wieler appealed to people to respect social distancing and hygiene rules.

Wieler says authorities are again seeing large outbreaks in nursing homes. Almost 480 deaths from the coronavirus were reported in the past day, taking the confirmed total to 17,602.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — Hundreds of thousands of masked students in South Korea, including 35 COVID-19 patients, are taking the country’s highly competitive university entrance exam despite a viral resurgence that has forced authorities to toughen social distancing rules.

The Education Ministry says about 493,430 students began taking the one-day test at about 1,380 test sites across South Korea on Thursday. It says the test sites include hospitals and other medical facilities where the 35 virus patients and hundreds of others placed under self-quarantine will take the exam.

The annual test is a crucial step for many students’ lives in the education-obsessed country. The university from which a South Korean graduates significantly affects job prospects, social standings and even marriage partners.

This year’s test was originally scheduled for November but was delayed due to the virus outbreak.

___

NEW DELHI — India is reporting less than 40,000 new daily coronavirus cases for a fourth straight day as it awaits a vaccine rollout for its vast population.

With 35,551 new infections reported, India’s total confirmed cases crossed 9.5 million on Thursday. Its single-day cases have remained below the 50,000 level for more than three weeks.

The Health Ministry also reported 526 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking India’s total confirmed fatalities to 138,648.

India’s capital reported 3,944 new cases in the past 24 hours with positivity rate at a two-month low of 5%. It also recorded 82 more fatalities.

India doesn’t have any advance purchase agreement with any vaccine manufacturer.

The Serum Institute of India, which has been testing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, says it will apply for emergency approval by Indian authorities in two weeks. The institute is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is conducting tests for Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

___

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced start of large-scale vaccination of medics and teachers against COVID next week. Speaking during an online meeting dedicated to inauguration of new hospitals for coronavirus patients built by Russian Defense Ministry, Putin said Russia has enough capacity to start "large-scale" vaccination of teachers and doctors. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Nikolsky Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), takes part in a press briefing on the current Covid 19 situation in Germany in Berlin, Thursday, Dec.3, 2020. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

People eat outside in Covent Garden market, as non-essential shops are allowed to reopen after England's second lockdown ended in London, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission Wednesday for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world's first coronavirus shot that's backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2020 file photo, a health worker administers the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine currently on phase III clinical trials to Cem Gun, an Emergency Medicine Physician, at the Acibadem Hospital in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca, who had previously announced an agreement with Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech for 50 million doses of CoronaVac, said in a statement late Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, that the first shipment of the inactivated vaccine will arrive in Turkey after Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, file) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Zhong Hanneng holds a photo of her son, Peng Yi, and talks about his difficulties in getting tested for COVID-19, eventually dying from the disease, in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. “There were very, very few tests, basically none. ... if you couldn’t prove you were positive, you couldn’t get admitted to a hospital. ... The doctor said there was nothing that could be done.” (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

The construction of a planned vaccination center is presented by the Berlin authorities during a media event at the 'Arena Berlin' event venue in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Berlin city authorites will set up six vaccine center until the end of the month. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

People wearing face masks watch maple trees illuminated for the fall foliage season at Otaguro Park in Tokyo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019 file photo, Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer, prepares to testify before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on drug prices, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Bourla urged global governments not to reopen economies too quickly because of the optimism created by possible COVID-19 vaccines. He says the vaccine is one tool in controlling the disease. Bourla was speaking Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, during an online event hosted in his native Greece. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A visiter wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus looks at her smartphone as she walks in the GUM State Department store decorated for Christmas and New Year celebrations virtually empty due to the coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be available for people in high-risk groups at 70 medical facilities in Moscow starting on Saturday. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, those working in education and medical facilities, along with municipal workers, can get the shots. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkır speaks during the U.N. General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic, Thursday, Dec. 3,2020, at U.N. headquarters, in New York. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, Deb Dalsing, nurse manager of the COVID-19 treatment unit at UW Health assists nurse Ainsley Billesbach with her personal protective equipment at the hospital in Madison, Wis. U.S. hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are trying to lure nurses and doctors out of retirement and recruiting nursing students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) Credit: John Hart Credit: John Hart

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said Thursday Dec. 3, 2020, it will start removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines, in its latest move to counter a tide of coronavirus-related online misinformation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Volunteer Erica Stowe packs groceries and balloons into her vehicle, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. A group of parents has come together to help support University of Michigan students while they are sick or quarantining. The group of mostly moms was started and is organized by Sherry Levine of Rye Brook, New York, who's also a mother of a Michigan student. After she spread the word on parent pages on Facebook, local volunteers stepped up to help fulfill student requests by dropping off groceries or supplies. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Erica Stowe delivers groceries and balloons to a student, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. A group of parents has come together to help support University of Michigan students while they are sick or quarantining. The group of mostly moms was started and is organized by Sherry Levine of Rye Brook, New York, who's also a mother of a Michigan student. After she spread the word on parent pages on Facebook, local volunteers stepped up to help fulfill student requests by dropping off groceries or supplies. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio