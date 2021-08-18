The Latest: WHO: Warns against boosters before 1st vaccines

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, says 10 countries have administered 75% of all vaccine supply, while low-income countries have vaccinated “barely 2 percent of their people.” He says, "vaccine injustice is a shame on all humanity."

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— US health officials call for coronavirus booster shots for all

— Mississippi opens second field hospital in Jackson amid surge

— Florida governor touts antibody treatment linked to donor while banning mask mandates

— Texas Gov. Abbott is at least the 11th governor to test positive

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BERLIN — Germany has recorded an increase in newly reported coronavirus infections, even as the last of the country’s 16 states announced Wednesday that more than half its population has been vaccinated.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control agency, says 8,324 cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday, two-thirds more than a week earlier.

Berlin, Hamburg and North Rhine-Westphalia -- Germany’s most populous state -- all have high infection rates, particularly among younger adults and children. The agency blamed the rise in cases on lagging vaccination rates and summer vacation travel.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called on Germans to get vaccinated, saying doing so “is a good deed, not just for yourselves but also for our society.”

The eastern state of Saxony became the last to report that more than 50% of its population are fully vaccinated. Nationwide, the share of the population that’s fully vaccinated stands at 58%.

___

MADISON, Wis. — A high-ranking Catholic cardinal who has COVID-19 is in serious condition on a ventilator and sedated. Cardinal Raymond Burke, who spoke out against mandatory vaccinations, tweeted on Aug. 10 that he had the coronavirus.

Officials at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which Burke founded in La Crosse, Wisconsin, issued a statement Tuesday saying Burke is in serious but stable condition at an undisclosed location. It says he has received sacraments from priests nearby and several relics have been placed in his room.

Burke has built a reputation as a fiercely conservative cleric and one of Pope Francis’ staunchest critics.

___

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials are recommending all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots.

The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top health authorities, calls for booster doses eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The booster doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

“Our plan is to protect the American people, to stay ahead of this virus,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Health officials say people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine also probably need extra shots because some effectiveness of vaccines wanes over time. But they say they’re awaiting more data and have yet to work out the details.

The overall plan awaits a Food and Drug Administration evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose, the officials say.

___

PARIS, Texas — A Texas school district is amending its dress code to require masks in hopes of sidestepping Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates.

The Paris Independent School District’s board of trustees voted to require masks as part of its dress code when classes begin Thursday. The district, which has about 3,800 students, is located about 100 miles northeast of Dallas.

The board said in a statement: “The board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues.”

Abbott’s order barring mask mandates has been challenged in court, and several larger school districts have imposed mask requirements despite the order.

Meanwhile, at least four school districts in the state have temporarily closed campuses because of coronavirus cases among staff and students.

The Paris board’s decision came the same day the governor tested positive for the coronavirus and statewide hospitalizations reached their highest level since late January.

___

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lanka is closing swimming pools, gymnasiums and children’s parks, along with stricter rules for people going out of their homes, in an effort to control soaring coronavirus cases.

The rules, effective Wednesday, allow only one person to leave home other than for work. Indoor sport facilities will be closed, beach gatherings and musical shows are prohibited. State, private offices and businesses can operate with limited personnel and customers.

Sri Lanka is facing a rise in coronavirus cases, with health officials warning that hospital facilities and morgues have reached their full capacity. The government announced Wednesday it has approved the import of an additional 360,000 liters of liquid oxygen. However, it has ruled out a full lockdown because of the impact on the economy.

Sri Lanka has reported 365,683 cases and 6,434 confirmed deaths.

___

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi, one of the nation’s least vaccinated states, has opened its second field hospital to treat a surge of coronavirus patients.

The Christian charity relief group Samaritan’s Purse arrived in Jackson, Mississippi, with more than 50 medical professionals, setting up tents with 32 beds in a garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Recently, an emergency field hospital with federal backing was set up elsewhere on the medical center campus.

Health officials say the surging delta variant is overwhelming the state’s hospital system. On July 27, some 726 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus. By Aug. 16, that figure stood at 1,623. Only 34% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Mississippi’s State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs says this wave is impacting younger, unvaccinated people just as schools are resuming. More children are hospitalized, and one died last week.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says about 20,000 Mississippi students are currently quarantined for COVID-19 exposure -- 4.5% of the public school population.

The medical center’s leader, LouAnn Woodward, renewed pleas for people to get vaccinated. She says unlike the natural disaster in Haiti, the situation in Mississippi is a “disaster of our own making.”

“We as a state, as a collective, have failed to respond in a unified way to a common threat, we have failed to use the tools that we have to protect ourselves,” she says.

There’s been a total of 392,300 cases and 7,880 confirmed deaths in a state of 3 million people.

___

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been criticized for efforts to ban mask mandates and vaccine passports.

However, he’s touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor’s company has invested millions of dollars. DeSantis has been promoting the effectiveness of Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody treatment. Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show Citadel, a Chicago-based hedge fund, has $15.9 million in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as well as options to buy its stock.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has donated $10.75 million to a political committee that supports DeSantis. Citadel’s investment in Regeneron is a tiny fraction of its overall $39 billion in investments.

—-

GENEVA — The Swiss government plans to make coronavirus vaccinations free to thousands of cross-border workers.

Such vaccinations have been currently limited to citizens and residents of Switzerland and some others “due to the limited availability of vaccine doses,” the government said Wednesday. The Federal Council, the Swiss executive branch, wants to expand the availability of doses to “other people with close ties to Switzerland.”

More than 400,000 people who live in neighboring countries — mostly four European Union member states — have permits to work in Switzerland, a non-EU country of about 8.5 million. Many of those cross-border workers may already have been vaccinated in their home countries.

The council is proposing next week the government “assume the costs of vaccination for cross-border commuters, since they are regularly in Switzerland and could influence the course of the pandemic here.”

Health authorities have been dispensing Pfizer and Moderna in Switzerland.

___

CANBERRA, Australia — Qantas Group says the Australian airline company will require all of its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Front-line employees — including cabin crew, pilots and airport staff — must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, while remaining Qantas employees have until the end of March, the Sydney-based company said in a statement.

Exemptions will be made for employees unable to be vaccinated for documented medical reasons, the statement said. Such exemptions are expected to be “very rare.”

Qantas said a survey found that 89% of its workers were already vaccinated or planned to be. U.S. airlines are divided over whether to insist on their staffs getting vaccinated.

___

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is adding his voice to a campaign to overcome vaccine skepticism, issuing a public service announcement insisting that vaccines are safe, effective and an “act of love.”

The video message released Wednesday is aimed at a global audience but directed particularly at the Americas. It features six cardinals and archbishops from North, Central and South America as well as the Argentine-born pope. It was produced by the Vatican and the Ad Council, which has produced a series of pro-vaccine ads in a bid to get more people vaccinated.

In his comments, Francis said: “Being vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the competent authorities is an act of love. And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love.”

He added: “Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable.”

Francis had emphasized at the start of the pandemic the need to ensure equal access to the vaccine, especially for the poor. But faced with increasing skepticism about vaccines especially among religious conservatives, the Vatican has vowed an all-out effort to overcome hesitancy and encourage widespread vaccination.

___

VALLETTA, Malta — The small Mediterranean island nation of Malta has donated tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Libya.

After having vaccinated over 90% of the eligible local population, Malta's government decided to donate 40,000 AstraZeneca doses to the nearby North African country, a Health Ministry spokesperson said. Malta also donated 40,000 rapid test kits.

Malta has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world. Libya, with a population of 6.8 million, had only administered some 764,233 doses as of Aug. 9, according to the World Health Organization. Libya is the launching point for tens of thousands of would-be asylum-seekers who pay human traffickers to cross the Mediterranean to get to Europe.

___

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says Southeast Asia is battling the world’s highest COVID-19 death toll, driven by the delta variant and unequal distribution of vaccines.

Southeast Asia recorded 38,522 deaths from COVID-19 in the last two weeks, nearly twice as many as North America, it says, citing data from John Hopkins University.

Seven of the top 10 countries where COVID-19 deaths have doubled the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific, with Vietnam, Fiji and Myanmar in the top five, according to Our World in Data.

___

Caption FILE - In this June 11, 2021, file photo, a healthcare worker administrates a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a student during a vaccination clinic hosted by Jewel Osco in Wheeling, Ill. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Stillman Middle School students climb stairs to class on campus during their first day back to school Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) welcomed back all students to in-person classes since the COVID-19 pandemic caused school districts to turn to virtual learning during the start of the 2020-2021 school year. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP) Credit: Miguel Roberts Credit: Miguel Roberts

Caption Nurse practitioners Taryn McCoy, left, and Gina LaFountain take inventory of supplies in the intensive care ward, one of four wards that are part of the 32-bed Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital set up in one of the University of Mississippi Medical Center's parking garages, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The field hospital joins a 20-bed field hospital and monoclonal antibody clinic opened by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at UMMC in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Australian Defense Force personnel assist the public at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sydney, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Australia's most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Dan Himbrechts Credit: Dan Himbrechts

Caption Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. The pontiff said he shares "the unanimous concern for the situation in Afghanistan'' and expressed his closeness to the people of Haiti following Saturday's 7.2-magnitude quake. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives a COVID-19 response update at Parliament, Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Ardern announced people will be compelled to wear masks in supermarkets, gas stations and pharmacies during strict lockdowns. That came after the government on Tuesday imposed a strict lockdown of at least three days for the entire country and at least seven days in Auckland and Coromandel after identifying the first infection. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Mark Mitchell Credit: Mark Mitchell

Caption People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk past an advertising billboard at a pedestrian shopping street in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Beijing's top official is reiterating the need for strict anti-coronavirus measures at next year's Winter Olympics, now less than 200 days away, although it remains unclear whether spectators will be permitted. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Caption A medical worker in a booth takes a nasal sample from a woman during coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption People wait in line to get vaccinated at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sydney, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Australia's most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Dan Himbrechts Credit: Dan Himbrechts

Caption FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis. Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks during a bill signing in Phoenix. Ducey on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, upped the pressure on the growing number of public school districts defying a state ban on face mask mandates as they try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Ducey created a $163 million school grant program using federal virus relief funds he controls, but schools that have mask mandates or have to close because of COVID-19 outbreaks won't be eligible for the additional $1,800 per student. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Roger West, columnist of the Westside Journal in northeast Florida outside the entrance to the newspaper office Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Callahan, Fla. Outspoken as he had been in opposing COVID-19 vaccines he reconsidered after the virus returned with a deadly vengeance in mid-July. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Caption People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk past a display showing a countdown clock to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Beijing's top official is reiterating the need for strict anti-coronavirus measures at next year's Winter Olympics, now less than 200 days away, although it remains unclear whether spectators will be permitted. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Caption FILE - In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption The Samaritan's Purse's logo stands out as staff roll a portable bed to one of four wards that are part of the 32-bed Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital set up in one of the University of Mississippi Medical Center's parking garages, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, on the Jackson, Miss., campus. The field hospital, an outreach program that is part of a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization, joins a 20-bed field hospital and monoclonal antibody clinic opened by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at UMMC in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine, speaks about the placement of the 32-bed Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in one of the University of Mississippi Medical Center's parking garages, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, on the Jackson, Miss., campus. The field hospital joins a 20-bed field hospital and monoclonal antibody clinic opened by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at UMMC in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Ventilators sit beside each of the five intensive care beds that are part of the 32-bed Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital set up in one of the University of Mississippi Medical Center's parking garages, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The field hospital joins a 20-bed field hospital and monoclonal antibody clinic opened by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at UMMC in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school student line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Despite Texas Gov Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates by local officials, the Richardson Independent School District and many others across the state are requiring masks for students. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Russell Rakestraw II hugs his son fourth grader Russell Rakestraw III in front of his elementary school while dropping off on the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Despite Texas Gov Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates by local officials, the Richardson Independent School District and many others across the state are requiring masks for students. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Students and parents gather outside the Governor's Mansion to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to drop his opposition to public school mask mandates, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay