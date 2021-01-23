The Latest: UK doctors want review of Pfizer shot timetable

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Life in the Chinese city of Wuhan back to normal a year after deadly pandemic erupted there.

— Dr. Fauci says a lack of candor about the coronavirus pandemic under President Donald Trump "very likely" cost lives.

— Japan is publicly adamant it will stage the postponed Olympics, but faces vaccine roadblocks.

— Germany passes 50,000 deaths from coronavirus.

— Brazil awaits vaccine cargo from India amid supply concerns. ___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

HONG KONG — Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down in their homes Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Authorities said 16 buildings in the city’s Yau Tsim Mong district would be locked down until all residents were tested. Residents would not be allowed to leave their homes until they received test results.

“Persons subject to compulsory testing are required to stay in their premises until all such persons identified in the area have undergone testing and the test results are mostly ascertained,” the government statement said.

The restrictions, which were announced at 4 a.m. in Hong Kong, were expected to end within 48 hours, the government said.

Hong Kong has been grappling to contain a fresh wave of the coronavirus since November. Over 4,300 cases have been recorded in the last two months, making up nearly 40% of the city’s total.

___

WUHAN, CHINA — A year ago, a notice sent to smartphones in Wuhan at 2 a.m. announced the world’s first coronavirus lockdown, bringing the bustling central Chinese industrial and transport center to a virtual standstill almost overnight. It would last 76 days.

Early Saturday morning, however, residents of the city where the virus was first detected were jogging and practicing tai chi in a fog-shrouded park beside the mighty Yangtze River.

Life has largely returned to normal in the city of 11 million, even as the rest of the world grapples with the spread of the virus’ more contagious variants. The scourge has killed more than 2.1 million people worldwide.

Traffic was light in Wuhan but there was no sign of the barriers that a year ago isolated neighborhoods and confined people to their housing compounds and even apartments.

Wuhan accounted for the bulk of China’s 4,635 deaths from COVID-19, a number that has largely stayed static for months. The city has been largely free of further outbreaks since the lockdown was lifted on April 8, but questions persist as to where the virus originated and whether Wuhan and Chinese authorities acted fast enough and with sufficient transparency to allow the world to prepare for a pandemic.

___

PHOENIX -- Health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Arizona are declining despite the state having the worst infection rate in the country.

Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said Friday that the number of patients and even the positivity test rate have dipped slightly in the last few weeks.

It was the one bright spot of news as Arizona reached a grim milestone with a pandemic death toll of more than 12,000.

That puts COVID-19 on track to eclipse heart disease and cancer as the leading cause of death in the state.

The Department of Health Services on Friday reported 8,099 additional known cases and 229 additional deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths. One person in every 141 Arizona residents was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past week.

___

BOISE, Idaho -- Limited coronavirus vaccine availability, confusion over which Idaho residents should be vaccinated first and rumors of line-jumpers are all complicating the state’s vaccine rollout.

Members of Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee met Friday to help clarify exactly who should have first dibs on the state’s doses.

Sarah Leeds with the Idaho Immunization Program says the demand is far higher than the doses available. So far, the federal government has distributed more than 178,000 doses to Idaho. That’s a rate of about 9,970 doses for every 100,000 residents, putting Idaho near the bottom compared to the allotment given other states.

Currently, front-line health care workers, nursing home staffers, dentists, pharmacists and other medical-field staffers are eligible to be vaccinated in Idaho, as can child care workers, teachers and staffers at primary and secondary schools and correctional center staffers.

But the people who are charged with giving out the vaccine — local health departments, pharmacies and medical care providers — have different interpretations of exactly who is included in each category.

___

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services says some 1,280 of its coronavirus vaccine doses have been discarded for various reasons.

“Only 0.1% (or 1,280) of the 1.1 million doses which have entered the state thus far have become unusable for any reason and we have not received reports of significant batches being lost,” the department said in a statement to The Associated Press.

On Thursday, the state’s top public health official, Dr. Mandy Cohen, had estimated the waste to be “in the tens of doses.”

Doses being administered at county health departments, clinics, hospitals and other places could be tossed out due to a vaccine being stored too long in a freezer or not being administered in a timely manner once it has been taken out of a freezer.

The health department said providers are using low dead-volume syringes are designed to maximize the amount of doses it can get out one multi-dose vial.

North Carolina expects to continue getting about 120,000 new first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each week.

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is reporting a one-day record of 764 COVID-19 deaths but the rate of new infections is falling.

The deaths reported Friday by the California Department of Public Health top the previous mark of 708 set on Jan. 8. In the last two days California has recorded 1,335 deaths.

Hospitalizations and newly confirmed cases have been falling, however, and health officials are growing more optimistic that the worst of the latest surge is over.

The 23,024 new cases reported Friday are less than half the mid-December peak of nearly 54,000. Hospitalizations have fallen below 20,000, a drop of more than 10% in two weeks.

___

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Friday defended her decision to reject federal guidelines and prioritize teachers for the COVID-19 vaccine before the elderly, stating that if all of Oregon’s seniors were vaccinated first teachers would likely not be vaccinated before the school year and many students would not return to in-person learning.

In officials from the Oregon Health Authority presented a new vaccination timeline that delays the eligibility for seniors 65 to 69 years old to be vaccinated until March 7 and those 70 to 74 pushed back to Feb. 28.

Last week, Oregon officials announced a change to the vaccine distribution — instead of vaccinating teachers and seniors at the same time, teachers would be vaccinated beginning Jan. 25 and people 80 or older beginning Feb. 8.

___

SAO PAULO — Sao Paulo state, which has posted the greatest number of COVID-19 deaths of any Brazilian state, has tightened its restrictions on activity until Feb. 7 with the 8 p.m. closure of non-essential businesses.

The reopening of schools, previously planned for Feb. 1, was postponed by a week.

Health authorities also announced local hospitals could run out of intensive-care beds in 28 days, which forced them to reassign 1,000 beds for COVID-19 patients.

Sao Paulo state is home to 46 million people, and has recorded almost 51,000 deaths from the virus —almost one fourth of the total in Brazil, where cases and deaths of coronavirus are surging again.

Also on Friday, Brazil’s health regulator authorized the emergency use of 4.8 million of China's CoronaVac vaccines bottled by Sao Paulo’s Butantan Institute. Six million shots were previously made available by Butantan, and another 2 million Oxford-AstraZeneca shots are expected to arrive from India on Friday.

___

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama's state health officer said a low supply of vaccine is the largest hindrance to getting people vaccinated for COVID-19.

Alabama health officials were expecting to get more than 112,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses a week based on conversations with federal officials when Operation Ward Speed began last year. Instead, officials said, the state is getting about 50,000 to 60,000 doses a week.

Dr. Scott Harris said federal officials later said the 112,000 figure was not a promise but a figure that the state should use in its planning.

Alabama has approved more than 883 pharmacies, hospitals, doctors’ offices, and other providers to do vaccinations but only 364 have received any vaccine. He said only about 117 providers will get vaccine this week because of the limited available supply.

___

WASHINGTON — White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked about a potential pause in vaccinations in New York, where the state is reporting a shortage in vaccines available for first doses.

Psaki says the White House has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to “look into what is possible” to address the situation in New York. But she stressed the administration will defer to the judgment of medical experts.

“Clearly we don’t want any states to run out of access to vaccines,” Psaki says, adding the Biden administration aims to avoid supply crunches going forward.

___

LONDON — AstraZeneca says it will ship fewer doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union than anticipated due to supply chain problems.

The company is waiting for the European Medicines Agency to approve its vaccine, which could happen when the EU regulator meets on Jan. 29.

AstraZeneca’s statement said “initial volumes will be lower than originally anticipated due to reduced yields at a manufacturing site within our European supply chain.”

It adds: “We will be supplying tens of millions of doses in February and March to the European Union, as we continue to ramp up production volumes.”

Regulators in Britain, India and several other countries have already given the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine the green light.

___

WASHINGTON — New research finds full doses of blood thinners such as heparin can help moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients avoid the need for breathing machines or other organ support.

The preliminary results come from three large, international studies testing various coronavirus treatments and haven’t yet been published. The U.S. National Institutes of Health and other sponsors released the results Friday to help doctors decide on appropriate care.

Nearly all hospitalized COVID-19 patients currently get low doses of a blood thinner to try to prevent clots from forming.

The new results show that “when we give higher doses of blood thinners to patients who are not already critically ill, there is a significant benefit in preventing them from getting sicker,” said Dr. Matthew Neal, a trauma surgeon at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and one study leader.

However, the researchers say these drugs don’t help and may harm people who are more seriously ill.

Dr. Angel Temponi, left, administers the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to Dr. Barton Bernstein Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Ariz. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP) Credit: Randy Hoeft Credit: Randy Hoeft

Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Nurse Coralie Ferron prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, southern France, Thursday Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Nurse Coralie Ferron prepares doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, southern France, Thursday Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts his face mask back on after speaking with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Funeral home workers carry the coffin of Pedro Miguel Infante Vilchez, 80, who died from COVID-19, to the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Registered nurse Crystal Monjardin, right, administers the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to Andrew Erwin Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021 at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Ariz. The Moderna vaccine, to combat COVID-19, consists of two doses. YRMC personnel received the first dose during Phase 1A of the vaccination allocation plan in late December. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP) Credit: Randy Hoeft Credit: Randy Hoeft

A healthcare worker protests against plans by Madrid's authorities to force staff to transfer to other hospitals at La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Virus infections have been increasing steeply following Christmas and New Year, putting pressure on Spain's public health system. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Healthcare workers protest against plans by Madrid's authorities to force staff to transfer to other hospitals at La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Virus infections have been increasing steeply following Christmas and New Year, putting pressure on Spain's public health system. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

A medical team member of the new Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital works at the COVID-19 ICU in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. On Friday 22, one in five hospital beds and over 37% of ICU beds are now devoted to treating coronavirus patients in Spain. With several regions reporting Friday new daily records of infections, some regional governments are toughening their response. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

A security guard directs an ambulance arriving at the Santa Maria hospital as more than a dozen others queue waiting to hand over their COVID-19 patients to medics, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Portugal's COVID-19 surge is continuing unabated, with a new record of daily deaths, hospitalizations and patients in intensive care. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Cleaners wearing protective suits, gather in the Yau Ma Tei area, in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening outbreak in the city, authorities said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Government workers wearing personal protective equipments walk at the closed area at Jordan district in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening outbreak in the city, authorities said. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Sri Lankan health officials attend a mock COVID-19 vaccination drive in Piliyandala, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Sri Lanka has begun rehearsals to administer COVID-19 vaccines to its health workers a day after the government approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines for emergency use in the country. The island nation has seen a spike in infections and deaths in recent months with more than 52,000 positive cases and 265 deaths reported from October. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Children wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus skate at an outdoor ice skating rink in Beijing, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, people under umbrellas on the square in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, on a rainy. Nearly a year to the day after Wuhan went into lockdown to contain a virus that had already escaped, President Joe Biden began putting into effect a new war plan for fighting the outbreak in the United States, Germany topped 50,000 deaths, and Britain closed in on 100,000. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2020, file photo, nurse manager Rob Treiber receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Boston. Nearly a year to the day after Wuhan went into lockdown to contain a virus that had already escaped, President Joe Biden began putting into effect a new war plan for fighting the outbreak in the United States, Germany topped 50,000 deaths, and Britain closed in on 100,000. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola