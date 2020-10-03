The Latest: Trump's doctor to give update on condition

The White House said Trump was expected to stay at the hospital for “a few days” out of an abundance of caution and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.

10 a.m.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson’s office announced the diagnosis in a statement Saturday. He’s the third Republican senator to report a positive test this week, following Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis. Johnson's announcement is adding to the swirl of tension in Washington since President Donald Trump announced his positive test Friday.

Johnson, a second-term Republican, had reported exposure last month to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and quarantined for 14 days without developing symptoms. Johnson said he tested negative twice during that time.

He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and said he was exposed soon after that to someone who tested positive. Johnson says he was tested Friday afternoon after learning of the exposure, and it came back positive.

Johnson said he feels healthy and doesn’t have symptoms, but will isolate until cleared by his doctor.

President Donald Trump supporter Richard Potcner, drinks a coffee at the main gate of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday morning, Oct. 3, 2020. Stricken by COVID-19, Trump was flown to Walter Reed on Friday night. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana