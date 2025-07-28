The Latest: Trump to discuss trade with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland

Over the weekend, Trump visited his golf properties as his family's business prepares to open a new Scottish course bearing his name in August.

Critics argue the overseas trip — with its entourage of advisers, White House and support staffers, Secret Service agents and reporters — is an example of Trump's blending of presidential duties with promoting his family's business interests. The White House has called the visit a working trip.

Here's the latest:

Trump dismisses the idea of meeting with Putin

When asked by a reporter about a proposed in-person meeting with Putin, Trump said, “I’m not so interested in talking anymore.”

“He talks with such nice conversation, such respectful and nice conversations,” Trump said. “And then, people die the following night with a missile going into a town and hitting.”

Trump dials back criticism of Fed

Although he’s left no doubt that he wants lower interest rates, Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell lacked some of his recent vitriol.

“I’m not going to say anything bad,” he said. “We’re doing so well, even without the rate cut.”

Trump met Powell at the Fed headquarters last week, where he criticized the cost of renovations. The president has used the issue as a political cudgel as he pushes for lower rates.

“A smart person would cut,” Trump said, adding that Powell “leaves very soon.” Powell’s term ends next May.

Trump looking forward to September state visit to UK

The president reflected on how his unprecedented second state visit, scheduled for later this year, has never been done and reminisced about his last state visit in 2019 during his first term.

“It was one of the most beautiful evenings I’ve ever seen,” Trump said of his first visit.

As he spoke about the pomp and ceremony of the evening, he said to Starmer, “Nobody does it like you people.”

Starmer, too, pointed out how the nation had never invited a U.S. president for a second state visit.

“You can imagine just how special that’s going to be,” Starmer said.

US-China trade talks have begun in Stockholm, China’s state media says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is leading the U.S. team in the negotiations, while Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is leading the Chinese delegation.

The two sides earlier agreed to a truce in the trade war, and this time are expected to work toward a more lasting deal that may address the trade imbalance and possibly prepare for a summit between their presidents.

Trump suggests Israel has responsibility for improving humanitarian aid in Gaza

He said that Israel “has a lot of responsibility” for what is happening, but said the country is hampered by considerations of the remaining hostages it wants to see kept alive and freed.

“I think Israel can do a lot,” Trump said, without offering more information.

Trump says US will boost aid to Gaza

There was little in the way of specifics, but Trump said during a meeting with Starmer that “we’re going to set up food centers.”

He said, “We want to help,” and “we have to get the kids fed.”

Earlier in the day, Trump expressed annoyance that the U.S. hadn’t received more credit for previous rounds of humanitarian aid.

Trump says he’s only going to give Russia 10 to 12 more days to reach peace

The president was asked to clarify after he said earlier Monday that he would shorten his 50-day window for Russia to reach peace with Ukraine.

Trump said there was “no reason in waiting.”

“We just don’t see any progress being made,” he added.

Trump says he will shorten deadline for Russia to reach peace in Ukraine

Two weeks ago, the president said he would give Russia and Ukraine just 50 days to make a deal to end the war. Now, Trump said, he’s going to reduce that time to a “lesser number.”

“I think I already know the answer, what’s going to happen,” he said, expressing skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to reach an agreement.

Trump repeated his criticism of Putin for talking about ending the war, only to continue bombarding Ukraine.

“And I say, that’s not the way to do it,” Trump said. He added that “I’m disappointed in President Putin.”

Trump disagrees with Israeli leader’s claim that there’s ‘no starvation in Gaza’

The president, when asked if he agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about hunger in Gaza, said, “I don’t know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry.”

Netanyahu on Sunday said, “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza and there is no starvation in Gaza.”

Starmer, standing next to Trump, said, “We’ve got to get that ceasefire” in Gaza and called it “a desperate situation.”

Trump said the two will talk about the humanitarian situation in Gaza when they meet inside.