The Latest: Trump MN rally capped at 250 at state insistence

In recent months Trump and his campaign have taken to calling their rallies “peaceful protests” as they flout local restrictions on gathering sizes due to the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health has linked 28 coronavirus cases to other recent Trump campaign events in the state.

Democrat Joe Biden, meanwhile, will be holding a socially-distanced drive-in event in St. Paul on Friday, his campaign said,

When Joe Biden was last in Iowa, his presidential campaign was on the verge of collapse and he was soundly trounced in the caucuses by a former Indiana mayor nearly 40 years his junior. He returns Friday as the Democratic nominee, believing he's just days away from becoming president-elect.

