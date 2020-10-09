The Latest: Trump calls Rush Limbaugh show for MAGA 'rally'

Limbaugh started what he describe as a “mega, MAGA rally” — in which Trump is expected to take questions from callers — by praising Trump as the “strongest, most unwavering” leader. Limbaugh also called it “breathtaking” the difference between the Trump he knows and how he’s portrayed in the media.

Trump talked up his prospects in the face of grim polls, blamed media “poisoned by their own hatred “and assured Limbaugh that his recovery is going well.