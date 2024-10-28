The Latest: Trump and Harris enter the final stretch of the 2024 campaign

Trump plans to hold a rally in Atlanta Monday evening while Harris will make several campaign stops in Michigan, including a rally with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Follow the AP's Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the latest:

Biden breakfasts in Wilmington with Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

President Joe Biden swung by a breakfast spot near his home outside Wilmington, Delaware, with a longtime ally who is vying to represent Delaware in the U.S. Senate.

The president and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester headed to The Legend Restaurant & Bakery in New Castle. Blunt Rochester, who has served as Delaware’s lone House member since 2017, is trying to become the first Black woman elected to represent Delaware in the U.S. Senate.

Biden formally endorsed Blunt Rochester in a video released on Sunday evening by the lawmaker’s campaign. He is set to cast his early-vote ballot later Monday before heading back to Washington.

Harris says she’d take a cognitive test if asked to

As former President Donald Trump continues to attack Vice President Kamala Harris with deeply personal insults, he has also suggested she should take a cognitive test.

In an interview with CBS News, Harris said “sure” when asked whether she’d take such a test.

“I would challenge him to take the same one,” Harris said. “I think he actually is increasingly unstable and unhinged and has resorted to name-calling because he actually has no plan for the American people.”

It’s the same line Trump used when President Joe Biden was still running for president as questions swirled about the 81-year-old’s age and mental acuity following his disastrous debate performance in June.

Trump is 78 and is now the oldest candidate to run for office.

Biden plans to cast an early ballot on Monday

President Joe Biden plans to cast an early ballot on Monday near his home outside Wilmington, Delaware, according to the White House.

For all but a few years since 1970, Biden has held office or has been running for one during election season. But this year, his hopes lie with a newer generation of Democrats, including three on the Delaware ballot looking to make history.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden endorsed after dropping out of the presidential race in July, is vying to become the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Sarah McBride is looking to become the first openly transgender candidate to be elected to the U.S. House.

McBride is aiming to succeed Democrat Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is looking to become Delaware’s first Black woman to win the U.S. Senate seat. She has served as Delaware’s lone representative in the House since 2017.

Biden on Sunday evening formally endorsed Blunt Rochester, cutting a video for her campaign in which he called her “Delaware through and through.”

Harris highlights costs of living, abortion rights and border security as 3 immediate priorities

Kamala Harris says she has three immediate legislative priorities when she takes office, should she be elected president.

In an interview with CBS News, Harris said her first priority will be reducing costs for Americans with an expanded child tax credit and efforts to reduce the cost of groceries and make homes more affordable. The second is to work to restore abortion rights protections and the third will be to work on passage of a border security bill.

Harris and Republican Donald Trump are in a tight race for the White House.

Harris heads to Michigan

Kamala Harris will focus on manufacturing jobs Monday as she heads back to Michigan.

She’s set to visit Corning’s Hemlock Semiconductor Next Gen Facility. The Saginaw company received a $325 million investment from the CHIPS and Science Act, legislation passed by the Biden administration.

She’s then touring a labor training facility in Macomb County. The election is in a week and one day, and Harris is hoping to appeal to many different voting blocs in the battleground states, in a dead-heat race with Donald Trump. On Tuesday she’ll give a closing speech in Washington.

Here’s what to watch in the final full week of the presidential campaign

Uncertainty reigns entering the final full week of the 2024 campaign with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a fiercely competitive presidential contest. What happens in the coming days will be pivotal in deciding the winner.

Read more about what we're watching this week.