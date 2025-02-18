The Latest: Trump administration says federal workforce layoffs come from agencies, not DOGE

New York’s governor meets top political leaders as she weighs removing Mayor Eric Adams from office

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul held a series of meetings with key political figures Tuesday as she contemplates removing Mayor Eric Adams from his office after his administration has been thrown into disarray following the Justice Department's decision to drop his corruption case so he could assist with President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

The governor's scheduled sit-downs — with a cohort of influential Black leaders and other top officials — come as Adams, a Democrat, faces questions about whether he has lost the ability to independently govern the city.

Hochul, also a Democrat, has the power to remove Adams from office. But she has been hesitant to do so, arguing that such a move would be undemocratic, while thrusting the city into an uncharted legal process.

Virginia governor says he empathizes with anxious federal workers while defending Trump’s decision to cut jobs

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday said he empathized with federal workers who are anxious about the Trump administration’s cuts on jobs.

“This workforce, which is talented and deep and experienced, is part of Virginia,” he said. “And so we want to make sure that first, they know that we understand. And second of all, we’re here to help them.”

Youngkin said there are a lot of opportunities in Virginia.

Youngkin’s comments come after he and other Republican officials in Virginia had argued that voters had backed Trump’s campaign promises. On Tuesday, he defended Trump’s actions, arguing the media was sensationalizing the issue.

“This is about this is about stepping back and making sure that tax dollars are being appropriately managed and deployed,” he said.

White House says federal firings are being ordered by agencies, not DOGE

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency can’t fire federal employees. Instead, she said, the rash of federal firings were up to the heads of individual agencies.

Asked about a White House court filing saying Elon Musk isn’t DOGE administrator, Leavitt wouldn’t say who is leading DOGE.

She said Musk is “a senior adviser to the president, if you will.”

Pressed on military veterans who were among the federal employees being fired, Leavitt said, Trump “is delivering on the promise he made to the American people to make this government more efficient.”

Republicans consider cuts and work requirements for Medicaid that would jeopardize care for millions

Republicans are weighing billions of dollars in cuts to Medicaid, threatening health care coverage for some of the 80 million U.S. adults and children enrolled in the safety net program.

Millions more Americans signed up for taxpayer-funded health care coverage like Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace during the Biden administration, a shift that was lauded by Democrats as a success.

But Republicans, who are looking to slash federal spending and offer lucrative tax cuts to corporations and wealthier Americans, now see a big target ripe for trimming. The $880 billion Medicaid program is financed mostly by federal taxpayers, who pick up as much as 80% of the tab in some states. And states, too, have said they're having trouble financing years of growth and sicker patients who enrolled in Medicaid.

To whittle down the budget, the GOP-controlled Congress is eyeing work requirements for Medicaid. It’s also considering paying a shrunken, fixed rate to states. All told, over the next decade, Republican lawmakers could try to siphon billions of dollars from the nearly-free health care coverage offered to the poorest Americans.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. kicks off new position at US Health and Human Services agency with a call to ‘scrutinize’ vaccines

After thousands of the agency's employees were shown the exit door over the weekend, Kennedy held a welcome ceremony on Tuesday.

He called for a close study of vaccination recommendations, which calls for infants to be inoculated against deadly diseases like measles and polio. Despite years of safe, real-world use Kennedy suggested vaccinations could be to blame for a rise in chronic diseases.

Along with vaccines, a new commission will also scrutinize pesticides, microplastics, ultra-processed foods, anti-depressants and the electromagnetic radiation emitted by radios, TVs and cell phones, Kennedy said.

“Some of the possible factors we will investigate were formerly taboo or insufficiently scrutinized,” Kennedy told staffers on Tuesday.

Colleges scramble to assess impact of guidance against any consideration of race

New guidance calling for schools and universities to eliminate diversity initiatives within two weeks or risk losing federal money has campuses scrambling to assess the implications.

In a memo Friday, the Trump administration told schools to stop using “racial preferences” as a factor in admissions, financial aid, hiring or other areas. The demand threatens to upend all aspects of campus operations, from questions on college applications to classroom lessons and campus clubs.

In a campus letter at the University of Michigan, President Santa J. Ono said leaders are working to understand the implications.

At Oregon State University, a legal review concluded that its programs “are fully compliant with all state and federal laws,” according to a message from a campus spokesperson.

Sidelined by Trump, Macron tries to rally Europe on Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron invited a small number of handpicked European leaders to the Élysée Palace in a high-profile display of European coordination on Ukraine. He seized the moment as the Trump administration sidelined the continent by moving ahead with direct negotiations on Tuesday with Russia on the war in Ukraine. But beneath the diplomatic pageantry, cracks in European consensus were hard to ignore.

Would Europe take charge of its own security, or would it remain sidelined? From Macron's push for European-led defense to Keir Starmer's 'third way' diplomacy, Giorgia Meloni's alignment with Trump, and Olaf Scholz's reluctance to break with NATO's traditional framework, the continent remains at odds over the best path forward.

Polish president says US assures him it won’t reduce troop levels as he revives ‘Fort Trump’ idea

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said Tuesday that he has received U.S. assurances that Washington will not reduce its troop presence in Poland and elsewhere along NATO's eastern flank.

A conservative who has long had good ties with Trump, Duda also returned to an idea he proposed years ago to create a U.S. military based called "Fort Trump" in his country.

The Trump administration has not announced any plans to pull forces out of the region but has said Europe must do more to provide for its own security. His administration’s stance has raised questions in the region about whether Washington will maintain its longstanding commitments to NATO partners.

Trump and DOGE conducting a ‘controlled burn’ across government

A Project 2025 leader says Trump and DOGE are conducting a figurative “controlled burn” across the federal government and a Republican congresswoman suggests fired federal workers will have to “refocus” after losing their jobs.

Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation and Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., were speaking to reporters from a conservative conference in London.

They welcomed the cuts as right-sizing government. “I am sorry for anyone who may be losing their jobs that they are going to have to refocus their efforts,” said Hageman. “Ultimately, the benefits are going to outweigh the bad side.”

Trump to sign new executive orders from his Florida home

The White House had no immediate comment on the content of the orders. Trump has signed EOs almost daily since taking office a month ago to address a range of issues, including border security, tariffs and education policy.

Trump and adviser Elon Musk also taped their first joint TV interview last week with Sean Hannity. It’s set to air Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

Trump has been in Florida since he arrived late Friday.

Heritage Foundation praises Vance’s comments as ‘reality check’

The head of the influential Heritage Foundation praised Vance's remarks in Munich as a "reality check" for Europe.

Kevin Roberts said during a virtual press conference at the conservative Alliance for Responsible Citizenship in London, it’s “the kind of common-sense revolution” that the Trump administration is bringing to both domestic and foreign policy.

While “there are a handful of European leaders who were crying in their beer” over Vance’s remarks – which were widely seen as giving nod to German’s extreme far-right – Roberts said the message from America was clear.

Trump will be an ally “if your country pulls its weight,” he said. But if not: “Stop counting on America to bail you out.”

Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money

The Trump administration is giving America's schools and universities two weeks to eliminate diversity initiatives or risk losing federal money, raising the stakes in the president's fight against "wokeness" and sowing confusion as schools scramble to comply.

In a memo Friday, the Education Department gave an ultimatum to stop using “racial preferences” as a factor in admissions, financial aid, hiring or other areas. Schools are being given 14 days to end any practice that treats students or workers differently because of their race.

The sweeping demand could upend education in myriad ways. The memo targets college admissions offices, ordering an end to personal essays or writing prompts that can be used to predict an applicant's race. It forbids dorms or graduation events for students of certain races. Efforts to recruit teachers from underrepresented groups could be seen as discrimination.

It’s meant to correct what the memo described as rampant discrimination in education, often against white and Asian students.

The memo itself doesn’t change federal law but reflects a change in the federal government’s interpretation of anti-discrimination laws. Under its broad language, nearly any practice that brings race into the discussion could be considered racial discrimination.

Fight over watchdog firing hits Supreme Court

The Trump administration wants the justices to let Trump fire the head of a government whistleblower office. But before there’s any kind of decision, the court wants to hear from lawyers for Hampton Dellinger, the head of the Office of Special Counsel. The justices set a deadline of 2 p.m. Wednesday for their response in the case.

The quick turnaround is not unusual in emergency appeals to the justices.

The Trump administration wants the court to overturn, or at least put on hold, a court order that temporarily reinstated Dellinger to the office. It guards the federal workforce from illegal personnel actions.

Dismantling of federal efforts to monitor election interference creates opening for foreign meddling

The Trump administration's downsizing and disbanding of federal agencies has hit efforts that improve election security and monitor foreign influence. That could create gaps for America's enemies to exploit the next time the country holds a major election.

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi disbanded an FBI task force focused on investigating foreign influence operations, including those that target U.S. elections. She also limited the scope of enforcement actions on people who do not disclose lobbying on behalf of foreign governments. She wrote that the changes would "free resources to address more pressing priorities, and end risks of further weaponization and abuses of prosecutorial discretion."

The Trump administration also has made sweeping cuts at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which oversees the nation’s critical infrastructure, including election systems.

A DHS official on Saturday said CISA was also pausing all election security activities pending a review of their funding, activities and personnel. The agency was ending its involvement in a voluntary program that shared information about cyber defenses with state and local election officials.

The actions send a message that securing U.S. elections against interference from countries such as Russia, China and Iran is no longer a federal government priority, said Larry Norden, an election expert with the Brennan Center for Justice.

Judge to rule swiftly on effort to block DOGE from accessing data and firing federal employees

A federal judge on Monday questioned the authority of billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency but was skeptical of a request to block DOGE from accessing sensitive data and firing employees at half a dozen federal agencies.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan held a hearing on a request from 14 states for a temporary restraining order seeking to curtail Musk's power in President Donald Trump's quest to downsize the federal government. Chutkan said she would rule within 24 hours.

The requests came from Democratic attorneys general, who had filed a lawsuit challenging what they called Musk’s “unchecked power.” The states are seeking to block DOGE from firing employees and accessing data at the federal Office of Personnel Management along with six federal agencies that oversee health and human services, education, energy, transportation, labor, and commerce.

Trump administration tries to bring back fired nuclear weapons workers in DOGE reversal

The Trump administration has halted the firings of hundreds of federal employees who were tasked with working on the nation's nuclear weapons programs, in an about-face that has left workers confused and experts cautioning that DOGE's blind cost-cutting will put communities at risk.

Three U.S. officials who spoke to The Associated Press said up to 350 employees at the National Nuclear Security Administration were abruptly laid off late Thursday, with some losing access to email before they’d learned they were fired, only to try to enter their offices on Friday morning to find they were locked out. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

But by late Friday night, the agency’s acting director, Teresa Robbins, issued a memo rescinding the firings for all but 28 of those hundreds of fired staff members.

The accounts from the three officials contradict an official statement from the Department of Energy, which said fewer than 50 National Nuclear Security Administration staffers were let go, calling them “probationary employees” who “held primarily administrative and clerical roles.”

Rubio says US and Russia agree to restore embassy staffing, create team to negotiate Ukraine peace

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that officials at U.S.-Russia talks agreed to restore embassy staffing and create a high-level team to negotiate peace in Ukraine peace and promote economic cooperation.

Rubio said that actions over the last several years have reduced both countries’ diplomatic missions’ abilities to operate.

He said: “We’re going to need to have vibrant diplomatic missions that are able to function normally in order to be able to continue these conduits.”

Presidents Day protests

For the second time in two weeks, Protesters against President Donald Trump and his policies organized demonstrations in all 50 states. Monday's demonstrations were dubbed "No Kings on Presidents Day" by the 50501 Movement.

More administration cuts

The Trump administration's effort to slash the size of the federal workforce reached the FDA this weekend, including jobs reviewing the safety of food ingredients, medical devices and tobacco products like electronic cigarettes.