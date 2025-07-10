The Latest: Trump administration sanctions UN investigator probing abuses in Gaza

It’s unclear what the practical effect the sanctions will have and whether the independent investigator will be able to travel to the U.S. with diplomatic paperwork.

Here's the latest:

Rubio says pause in Ukraine weapons deliveries has been ‘mischaracterized’

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a brief pause in some weapons deliveries to Ukraine was part of a temporary pending review of certain munitions left in America’s stockpiles.

Speaking to reporters after a Southeast Asian regional security conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Rubio said the pause was “mischaracterized” as a withdrawal of U.S. support for Ukraine.

“That decision unfortunately was mischaracterized,” he said. “It was a pause pending review on a handful of specific type munitions that frankly is something that is logical that you would do, especially after an extended engagement that we saw both in defense of Israel and in defense of our own bases.”

Trump has no public events today

The only event on his White House schedule is an intelligence briefing at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Rubio says the US and Russia have exchanged new ideas for Ukraine peace talks

It comes after he met with his Russian counterpart in Malaysia on Thursday.

“I think it’s a new and a different approach,” Rubio told reporters after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “I wouldn’t characterize it as something that guarantees a peace, but it’s a concept that, you know, that I’ll take back to the president.”

He didn’t elaborate.

Rubio said President Trump has been “disappointed and frustrated” that there’s not been more flexibility from Russia to end the conflict. “We hope that can change ... and we’re going to continue to stay involved where we see opportunities to make a difference,” he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with Russia’s Lavrov as Ukraine tensions soar

They met Thursday in Malaysia as tensions between the countries rise over Moscow’s increasing attacks on Ukraine and whether Russia’s leader is serious about a peace deal.

Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum, which brings together 10 ASEAN members and their most important diplomatic partners including Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, European nations and the U.S.

The meeting lasted around 50 minutes. Rubio was seen winking at Lavrov afterward as reporters shouted questions, which they both ignored.

The meeting was their second encounter since Rubio took office, although they’ve spoken by phone several times.

US weapons deliveries to Ukraine will not stall peace talks, Kremlin says

The Kremlin insisted Thursday that the resumption of weapons deliveries between the United States and Ukraine and harsher rhetoric from Trump would not stall peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

“We are still waiting for a signal from Kyiv’s representatives as to their desire or unwillingness to enter into a third round of direct negotiations,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists. “We have always said that we would prefer to use peaceful political and diplomatic means. But until this happens, the military operation continues,” Peskov said, using the Kremlin’s euphemism for the invasion of Ukraine.

