The Latest: The Met Gala opens as rain fails to dim the stars for fashion's biggest night

Among the hosts are Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky. LeBron James was made honorary chair but will not attend because of a knee injury.

The guest list includes about 450 people from tech, sports, art, entertainment and more.

Vogue's Anna Wintour is the gala's mastermind. The gala raises the bulk of the budget for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Rain fell in the city as guests began walking the carpet.

For full coverage of the Met Gala, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/met-gala

Here’s the latest:

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens make Met Gala appearance a day before anniversary

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens made a stylish pit stop at the Met Gala just a day before celebrating their anniversary.

The Olympian and the Chicago Bears defensive back showed up dapper and dazzling, admitting Met prep was more nerve-wracking than a gymnastics meet or NFL game.

‘I train for the Olympics my whole life, and this is like a one-day event,’ Biles joked in her short blue dress. “Got in yesterday, we did all the fittings and it’s just a lot. It’s stressful.”

The couple attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Diana Ross arrives in a massive train

Allow Diana Ross to collect her flowers. The Motown icon arrived in a massive ivory train as a starstruck Zendaya — and everyone else — looked on. In some ways, it recalled the memorable yellow train wore by Rihanna a decade ago — the Guo Pei couture gown that lit up the internet at the 2015 Met Gala.

Ross had six men helping her with her train at the top of the Met steps. She fanned herself from the heat as they helped her remove her long feathered train. She said the dress was vintage and she’d had it forever.

The inside of the train, she told Vogue, had the names of “all my children and my eight grandchildren” embroidered in it.

Zendaya wore a white suit with a hat.

Coco Jones hits the red carpet before kicking off tour

R&B star Coco Jones is having a better time than most. Last week, she released her debut album, "Why Not More?" And on Monday, she stunned in custom Manish Malhotra at the Met Gala — an ivory white suit with a long train.

“This is where fashion meets intention,” Jones told Vogue on the carpet. “I think this is going to be historic for our culture.”

And Tuesday: A tour kicks off in Philadelphia for the singer. Not a bad way to start the week.

Choir sings M

otown classic on the carpet

A choir of tuxedo-dressed men added some liveliness to the carpet erupting in the classic “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Vogue host LaLa Anthony and others cheered on the choir.

At the bottom of the carpet, Anna Wintour beamed at the choir as Colman Domingo danced in place.

Teyana Taylor was among the early arrivals.

Host Pharrell Williams wears jacket with thousands of pearls

Pharrell Williams’ jacket consists of 15,000 pearls and took 400 hours to construct, a representative with him confirmed.

Williams is Louis Vuitton's men's creative director and a gala co-chair.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP