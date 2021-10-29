The Latest: Preparations underway to get field ready

Astros manager Dusty Baker says he is concerned his infielders have not had a chance to test the grass and infield dirt.

Baker also worried his outfielders have not had an opportunity to test the dimensions of the outfield and also to learn how the ball bounces off different angles of the wall.

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain throughout the night. There are still some umbrellas being used by officials standing on the field before the scheduled pregame ceremony.

5:20 p.m.

The tarp is on the field at Truist Park as an all-day rain continues to fall in the Atlanta area before Game 3 of the World Series.

Batting practice was canceled on the field for the Braves and Astros. Several players for both clubs loosened on the outfield grass in the corners.

The weather didn't deter Braves coach Ron Washington from his daily drills with first baseman Freddie Freeman. With a staffer holding an umbrella, Washington hit one-hoppers to Freeman from close range.

The forecast called for the rain to stop by early evening, with temperatures in the low 50s. There hasn't been a rainout at the World Series since 2011, when Game 6 in St. Louis between the Cardinals and Texas was delayed by a day.

By Major League Baseball rule, no postseason game can be shortened by rain and considered completed. Any game stopped by weather becomes a suspension that must be finished.

That rule was put in place in 2008, after Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia was suspended in the sixth inning with the Phillies and Tampa Bay tied at 2. Two days later, play resumed and the Phillies clinched the championship.

But just wondering, what if the Astros and Braves played, say, seven innings Friday night? Would they finish Saturday and then start Game 4 an hour later?

5 p.m.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton has had surgery to repair the fractured right fibula sustained in the World Series opener.

The Braves said Dr. Robert Anderson operated Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Morton was struck by a liner off the bat of Houston's Yuli Gurriel.

“The expectation is good that he should heal fine and be ready to go in spring training,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday.

Snitker said Morton was to travel to Atlanta later Friday or Saturday. Morton is expected to be at Truist Park this weekend.

4:50 p.m.

Eddie Rosario will hit leadoff and Joc Pederson will start on the bench for the Atlanta Braves as the World Series moved to Truist Park for Game 3 tied one game apiece.

Jose Siri moved to the bench for Houston with the shift to the National League ballpark, where there is no designated hitter.

Rosario was in left field, followed by first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, right fielder Jorge Soler, center fielder Adam Duvall, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, shortstop Dansby Swanson and pitcher Ian Anderson.

Second baseman Jose Altuve hit leadoff, followed by right fielder Michael Brantley, third baseman Alex Bregman, left fielder Yordan Alvarez, shortstop Carlos Correa, center fielder Kyle Tucker, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, catcher Martín Maldonado and pitcher Luis Garcia.

4:35 p.m.

Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez will start in left field for Game 3 of the World Series as Houston loses the designated hitter spot.

The DH isn't used in games at National League parks. The Atlanta Braves host Houston on Friday night at Truist Park with the matchup tied at one game apiece.

Álvarez was MVP of the AL Championship Series against Boston as a DH, and started in that slot for the first two games against Atlanta in Houston.

Álvarez has seen plenty of time in the outfield, so it won't be a new position for him. Michael Brantley moved from left field to right to make room for Álvarez.

