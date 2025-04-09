The Latest: Stocks surge after Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs but raises taxes on China

The S&P 500 was up 7.8% in afternoon trading. It had been down earlier in the morning amid worries about Trump's trade war and whether it would cause a recession, as economists fear. But it spiked immediately after Trump sent the social media posting that investors have been waiting for. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2,476 points, or 6.6%, as of 1:35 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 9% higher.

Investors have been desperate for Trump to ease up on his tariffs, which economists say could cause a global recession and increase inflation.

Treasury secretary says markets “didn’t understand” Trump’s tariff strategy

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters at the White House that the tumult in the market came because investors didn’t understand Trump’s tariff strategy.

“The market didn’t understand, those were maximum levels. The countries can think about those levels as they come to us to bring down their tariffs, their non-trade barriers,” Bessent said.

He said Trump “created maximum negotiating leverage for himself” and the Chinese have “shown themselves to the world as the bad actors”

Automakers surge after tariff pause

General Motors rose 5.7%, Ford gained 5.6% and Stellantis rose 11.9%.

The companies have supply chains and production facilities that span North America. Tariffs mean more costly production for the companies and higher prices for consumers. Their stocks are all still down for the year.

Tesla rose 14.1%. The electric vehicle maker is less exposed to tariffs because it assembles all vehicles sold in the U.S. within the U.S. But the company has faced a backlash amid CEO Elon Musk’s work with Trump to lead efforts in slashing government spending. Tesla’s shares are down 40% since Trump’s inauguration.

Former US trade official says countries will now drift from the dollar

“This just accentuates the policy uncertainty and sense of unreliability Trump is creating,’’ said William Reinsch, a former U.S. trade official now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Sure it’s good news, but how does anybody know that he won’t change his mind on Friday or next week? Countries are going to drift away from the U.S. and, more important, from the dollar.’’

Travel stocks surge

Passenger airlines, cruise lines, travel booking companies and hotels are surging in afternoon trading. Companies tied to travel and tourism had seen their shares slump the past few days amid fears of a possible recession.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines built on earlier gains, with Delta up more than 18% and United rising 17%.

Cruise line operators Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean also posted double-digit increases.

Booking Holdings, operator of the online travel sites Booking.com, Priceline and Kayak, rose more than 7%. Expedia jumped 16%.

Hotel and casino companies also surged, with Marriott rising 8% and MGM Resorts gaining more than 10%. Airbnb also rose more than 10%.

Treasury Secretary announcement to keep a 10% baseline tariffs on most countries seemingly narrows trade war

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that Trump was pausing his so-called 'reciprocal' tariffs on most of the country's biggest trading partners, but maintaining his 10% tariff on nearly all global imports.

Imports tariffs on goods from China, though, would surge to 125% "effective immediately" Trump said on social media.

Imports tariffs on goods from China, though, would surge to 125% “effective immediately” Trump said on social media.

Trump pauses tariffs on most nations for 90 days, raises taxes on Chinese imports

President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, but raised his tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.

It was seemingly an attempt to narrow what had been an unprecedented trade war between the U.S. and most of the world to one between the U.S. and China.

Global markets surged on the development, but the precise details of Trump’s plans to ease tariffs on non-China trade partners were not immediately clear.

Irish businesses are already seeing an impact from the US tariffs

Prime Minister Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Wednesday the 20% tariff on EU exports could have a significantly negative impact on the Irish economy.

“There is no way to sugar coat it,” Martin told members of parliament. “We are already hearing from some who are seeing orders from the United States slowing or even drying up entirely, putting valuable and skilled jobs at risk, and there may be more to come.”

Ireland is in a unique situation because it shares a border and trade with Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and only subject to a 10% tariff.

Martin said their supply chains were interconnected, particularly in the farm sector, and he would continue to be in close touch with northern leaders.

Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Fein, a minority party, said the two governments need to be lockstep because ordinary people will be hit hardest by the higher prices and threats to their jobs.

“It’s a serious issue that we now have two different tariff rates on this small island of ours, and potentially two very different responses to those rates and the dynamic that is now unfolding around us,” McDonald said.

Martin said he was he was confident a settlement could be reached to avoid disrupting the significant pharmaceutical and medical-tech industries.

Meanwhile, deputy premier Simon Harris was in Washington to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Peabody mines market gains

Peabody Energy's stock is heating up after President Donald Trump signed executive orders meant to bolster the coal mining industry in the U.S.

Peabody’s stock is up 3.8%, following a 9.2% jump on Tuesday. It’s still down nearly 50% for the year, though.

Trump is using his emergency authority to allow some older coal-fired power plants set for retirement to keep producing electricity. He is directing federal agencies to lift barriers to coal mining and prioritize coal leasing on U.S. lands. He is also temporarily exempting coal-fired plants from emissions standards on toxic chemicals including mercury and arsenic. Demand for coal and other energy sources has been rising amid the need to power growing data centers.

Trade war brings uncertainty for Delta, the most profitable airline in the US

Delta Air Lines, which believed as recently as January that it was on track for its best financial year in company history, said Wednesday that disruptions in global trade have created such enormous uncertainty that it scratched its performance expectations for 2025.

It is a remarkable walk-back for the nation's most profitable airline, and other companies are following suit. Hours after Delta removed its guidance for the year, Walmart dropped the first-quarter operating profit guidance it had provided to investors, citing tariff risks.

Delta is cutting its flight schedule in anticipation of a slowdown in spending as businesses and households brace for higher prices.

European Chamber in China says the tariffs necessitate new strategies that may lead to higher prices for consumers

The European Chamber in China said Wednesday that the latest U.S. tariffs will necessitate a strategic rethink of business models and supply chains for many.

This will lead to a substantial increase in operational costs and inefficiencies, and ultimately higher prices for consumers.

Some companies that currently produce in China for export to the U.S. will need to identify alternative markets, while others may need to move production from China in order to continue servicing the U.S. market.

China’s countermeasures will also have a negative impact on some foreign-invested enterprises in China that import certain components from the U.S. for their production. For companies that are unable to source alternatives, this could also result in them having to move their production out of China altogether.

Monitoring metals

Gold futures rose for a second straight day, with futures climbing more than 3% to $3,085 per ounce Wednesday morning.

Interest in buying gold typically spikes in times of uncertainty, as anxious investors seek a “safe haven” for parking their money.

Copper prices rose for the first time in five days, gaining 1.4% to $4.20 per pound. Silver gained nearly 2% to $30.22 per ounce.

Beijing asks its citizens to think twice before visiting the US

Beijing today issued a travel advisory asking its citizens to evaluate risks of visiting the U.S. as tourists and to exercise caution.

The advisory, issued by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, cited the deterioration of the China-U.S. economic and trade relations as well as the “safety situation” in the U.S. The advisory came shortly after China raised its tariffs on the U.S. to 84%, as the trade war between the two countries escalated.

EU imposes new tariffs on $23 billion in US goods in retaliation for Trump’s steel, aluminum tariffs

European Union member states voted to approve the retaliatory tariffs on $23 billion in goods in response to Trump’s 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The tariffs will go into effect in stages, with some on April 15 and others on May 15 and Dec. 1. The EU executive commission didn’t immediately provide a list of the goods Wednesday.

Members of the 27-country bloc repeated their preference for a negotiated deal to settle trade issues: “The EU considers U.S. tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy. The EU has stated its clear preference to find negotiated outcomes with the U.S., which would be balanced and mutually beneficial.”

The head of the EU’s executive commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has offered a zero-for-zero tariffs deal on industrial goods including cars. But Trump has said that’s not enough to satisfy U.S. concerns.

US stocks quiver but hold relatively steady as bonds show more stress following tariff escalations

The New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

The U.S. stock market is quivering but holding relatively steady in early Wednesday trading after other markets worldwide swung sharply as Trump's trade war keeps escalating.

The S&P 500 was nearly unchanged after futures markets had earlier indicated it could be heading for a much steeper loss. It swung between gains and losses in the first five minutes of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 170 points, or 0.5%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher.

Financial markets have been prone to huge swings recently, though, not just day to day but hour to hour. On Tuesday alone, the S&P 500 careened between a gain of 4.1% and a loss of 3% for its second day of stunning reversals.

Wall Street's latest moves came after Trump's latest round of tariffs kicked in after midnight for imports from around the world. That included a 104% tax on things coming from China, and the world's second-largest economy quickly retaliated by saying it would raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 84% on Thursday.

Pharma shares tumble on Trump’s tariff pledge

President Donald Trump is promising to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals so that more medications would be made in the U.S. Some investors aren't waiting around to find out the exact details.

“We’re going to be announcing, very shortly, a major tariff on pharmaceuticals,” Trump said Tuesday night.

Eli Lilly shares dropped 2.7% early Wednesday, while Pfizer shares gave back 2.4%. Merck and Johnson & Johnson each fell almost 2%. In overseas trading, Novartis shares fell 5.8% and Roche Holding dropped 4.6%.

Trump lamented that the U.S. no longer produces many of the pharmaceuticals that Americans take, and said new tariffs would change that by bringing production of medication back to the U.S.

Volatility hits bond market

Some of Wednesday’s strongest action was in the normally staid U.S. bond market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 4.44% from 4.26% late Tuesday and from just 4.01% at the end of last week. That’s a huge move for the bond market and could be an indication of stress.

Analysts say several reasons could be behind the move, including hedge funds and other investors having to sell their Treasury bonds to raise cash in order to make up for losses in the stock market and elsewhere. Investors outside the United States may also be selling their U.S. Treasurys because of the trade war.

Regardless of the reasons behind it, the higher yields on Treasurys add pressure on the stock market and could push up rates for mortgages and other loans for U.S. households.

China uses World Trade Organization meeting to lash out at Trump

China has used a meeting of the World Trade Organization to lash out at the Trump administration’s tariffs, accusing the United States of setting the global trading system “ablaze.”

A Chinese envoy at a WTO council meeting on Wednesday said the U.S. tariffs infringed on the right of countries to develop, and noted for example that earthquake-hit Myanmar was facing an "exorbitant" 44% tariff and even an "uninhabited island, home only to penguins and seals" faced a 10% tariff.

The official said President Donald Trump’s tariffs contravened the U.S.’s commitments under WTO rules, and the “so-called ’reciprocal tariff” has set the very architecture of the multilateral trading system ablaze.”

The Chinese mission provided a copy of the statement in the closed-door session to The Associated Press but declined to identify the speaker by name.

Contacted by the AP, the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva declined to comment.

Walmart pulls back its 1Q profit view amid tariff uncertainty

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is standing behind its full-year sales and operating income outlook even as President Trump has launched tariff wars with China and nearly every trading partner.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said Wednesday it still expects first-quarter sales growth of 3% to 4%. But it walked away from guidance for first-quarter operating profit growth of between 0.5% to 2%, citing the risk of tariffs.

Walmart said it wants “to maintain flexibility to invest in price as tariffs are implemented.”

The retailer has built in hedges against some tariff threats. Two-thirds of Walmart’s merchandise is sourced in the U.S., with groceries driving much of that. Groceries account for roughly 60% of Walmart’s U.S. business.

Trump promotes investing in US as antidote to higher tariffs

Trump says tariffs will be “ZERO” for companies that come back to America.

“This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America,” the

Republican president wrote on his social media site as he continues to defend sweeping global tariffs he announced last week that have roiled the stock market.

U.S. stock futures were sinking again in premarket trading on Wednesday after massive U.S. tariffs against China kicked in overnight, followed by China retaliating with a huge tariff increase on U.S. imports.

China retaliates with 84% tariffs on US goods

China has again vowed to “fight to the end,” raising tariffs on American goods to 84% to match Trump’s addition of a 50% tariff, while adding an array of additional countermeasures Wednesday.

The 84% tariff will go into effect Thursday, and comes as a 104% tax on the country’s exports to the U.S. came into effect. “If the U.S. insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China has the firm will and abundant means to take necessary countermeasures and fight to the end” the Ministry of Commerce wrote in a statement introducing the white paper.

The government declined to say whether it would negotiate with the White House, as many other countries have started doing.

“If the U.S. truly wants to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation, it should adopt an attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefit,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lin Jian Wednesday.

Tata Steel to cut around 20% of workforce

Tata Steel said Wednesday it was cutting 20% of its Dutch workforce, citing in part geo-political developments. Some 1,600 workers are set to lose their jobs

Facing rising energy prices and Chinese competition, the Indian-owned firm has been struggling for several years. During the last financial year, which ended in March 2024, it booked a 556 million euro ($613 million) loss.

The company is also facing a 25% tariff imposed by the Trump administration. Around 12% of what the company produces in the Netherlands is exported to the United States.

“The challenging demand conditions in Europe driven by geo-political developments, trade and supply chain disruptions and escalating energy costs have affected the operating costs and financial performance,” Tata said in a statement.

‘We are a little worried about the future’

François-Xavier Huard, the head of the French dairy federation, says the impact of U.S. tariffs on the sector will be significant, with likely greater losses than in 2019 when the previous Trump administration already imposed heavy duties on cheese and other European Union products.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Huard said losses on French cheese exports at the time amounted to 15 million euros ($16.6 million). He said food price inflation in the U.S., combined with the new tariffs, was likely to have an even greater impact on cheese sales, including high-end varieties.

“It is expected to be in the tens of millions of euros,” he said, insisting on the need for a response at EU level. “So we are vigilant and also a little worried about the future. The idea is that we have to react, but be careful not to overreact, as world trade is a highly inflammable matter.”

Pakistan sending high-level delegation to the US

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said he is sending a delegation to the United States for talks with the Trump administration over 29% tariffs on Pakistani imports.

According to a government statement, the delegation will include prominent business leaders and key exporters.

It said the decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Sharif in Islamabad to discuss how to enhance exports and review the impact of U.S. tariffs on Pakistan.

Pakistan heavily relies on foreign loans, and any decline in its exports will harm its already fragile economy.

France says ‘nothing has been ruled out’

French businesses should suspend their investments in the United States “at least during the first weeks and months of negotiations” about trade tariffs, government spokesperson Sophie Primas said, echoing a similar call last week by President Emmanuel Macron.

’We need to stand united,” Primas said, while she acknowledged Paris and Brussels can’t prevent European companies “from moving elsewhere.”

“But I think a pause (in investments) is welcome,” she said.

Europe’s response to the tariffs will be “united, proportionate and determined,” Primas said. “Nothing is set in stone at this stage as we obviously need to negotiate with all our European partners. But nothing has been ruled out,” she added.

Primas said it’s only through maintaining a power struggle with the U.S. that “we’ll be able to protect our interests,” even though she stressed the EU would prefer a “negotiated solution.”

Japanese officials aim for stability as tariffs rock markets

Japanese Finance Ministry official Atsushi Mimura told reporters Wednesday his ministry had agreed with Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency “to do their utmost to keep stability in the global financial markets.”

Mimura made the comment to Kyodo and other reporters after he met with Koji Nakamura and Seiichi Shimizu, directors at the Bank of Japan, and other financial officials at the ministry's offices.

Although the name of U.S. President Donald Trump was not mentioned, the hastily called meeting appeared to be a response to recent volatility in global stock markets, including the Tokyo Exchange, that has followed Trump’s tariffs, as well as worries about possible damage to the Japanese economy.

China vows to fight to the end, saying trade with US is already balanced

China again vowed to "fight to the end" against Donald Trump's tariffs in a lengthy policy statement published Wednesday, arguing that trade between the two countries is in balance as a 104% tax on the country's exports to the U.S. came into effect.

The government declined to say whether it would negotiate with the White House, as many other countries have started doing.

“If the U.S. insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China has the firm will and abundant means to take necessary countermeasures and fight to the end” the Ministry of Commerce wrote in a statement introducing the white paper.

The paper says that the U.S. has not honored the promises it made in the phase 1 trade deal concluded during Trump’s first term, and argues that taking into account trade in services and U.S. companies’ domestic Chinese branches, economic exchange between the two countries is “roughly in balance.”

During Vietnam visit, Spanish PM says all will lose from trade war

On a visit to Hanoi, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is strengthening commercial ties with Vietnam amid the global economic turmoil caused by the United States’ sweeping tariffs.

The U.S. has slapped Spain, as a European Union member, with a 20% blanket tariff that rises to 25% for cars, steel and aluminum. Vietnam fared even worse and faces a crippling 46% duty.

Sánchez, making a first ever visit by a Spanish president to the southeast Asian country, said that “Spain and Vietnam are advancing toward a strategic, integral relationship” and announced a credit line of 305 million euros for Spanish companies to invest in Vietnam, especially in transport, infrastructure, energy and water resources.

Sánchez said that both countries were committed to the multilateral trade status quo that is being shaken by Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“We are firm believers in free trade to achieve development and prosperity,” Sánchez said after meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. “A trade war favors no one. We all will lose.”

Spain’s government wants to offer cheap credit for domestic companies whose export business to the U.S. could be harmed by Trump’s tariffs. Spain’s economy minister said Tuesday that 80% of Spain’s total of 18.6-billion euros worth of exports to the U.S. could be impacted.

After his stops in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Sánchez will visit China on Friday seeking closer economic and diplomatic ties with Trump’s No. 1 tariff target.

European shares slide

Germany’s DAX lost 2.1% to 19,857.36. In Paris, the CAC 40 declined 2.1% to 6,949.92. Britain’s FTSE 100 gave up 2% to 7,753.42.

The future for the S&P 500 lost 0.7% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%.

China says it will take “resolute measures” to defend its trading rights

China said it will take “resolute measures” to defend its trading rights, but gave no details on how it will respond to U.S. moves that have pushed tariffs on Chinese goods to an unprecedented 104%.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jiang said at a daily briefing Wednesday that China would “by no means” accept the U.S. tariff hikes and extreme pressure exerted on China.

Lin repeated China’s assertion that it would “fight to the end” against what it has described as trade bullying by the U.S., but did not say whether it would add to the 34% tariffs earlier announced on U.S. imports or apply other means. And Lin repeated Beijing’s belief that the U.S. must first “demonstrate sincerity for talks.”

India's Central Bank cuts key repo rate by 25 basis point

India’s Central Bank cut its key repo rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, in a move to aid the sluggish economy that faces heat from the U.S reciprocal tariffs which are set to dampen New Delhi’s aspirations for an export-led recovery. That is the interest rate at which the institution lends money to commercial banks when there is a need for short-term needs.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously voted to lower the repo rate to 6% for the second consecutive time this year, and changed its monetary policy stand from “neutral” to “accommodative.”

Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in a statement the latest tariffs have “exacerbated uncertainties clouding the economic outlook across regions, posing new headwinds for global growth and inflation.”

India continues to make steady progress though towards its goals of price stability, economic growth and inflation, but the Bank remains vigilant to the possible risks from global uncertainties, said Malhotra.

Bank of Japan calls meeting on global economy and markets.

Top officials from the Bank of Japan, the Finance Ministry and the Financial Services Agency met Wednesday to discuss the nation’s response to what they said were the recent shifts in the global economy and markets.

The unexpectedly called meeting was believed to be over Trump’s recent tariffs, which have set off gyrations in global financial markets, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Trump was not mentioned in the announcement about the meeting.

Attending the meeting were Koji Nakamura and Seiichi Shimizu, directors at the Bank of Japan, and two officials each from the ministry and the agency.

Asia markets close down

Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 3.9% to 31,714.03. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 0.4% to 20,041.03, while the Shanghai Composite index reversed early losses, gaining 0.9%. to 3,173.56.

Taiwan led losses in Asia, as its Taiex plunged 5.8%. Big tech manufacturers were among the biggest decliners. Computer chip giant TSMC Corp. dropped 3.8% while iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry plunged 10%.

South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.7% to 2,293.70, and the government said it would provide help for its beleaguered automakers.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 1.8% to 7,375.00. Shares in New Zealand also fell.

In India, the Sensex declined 0.5% as the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate, while Bangkok’s SET shed 0.8%.

Asia markets slide after tariffs go into effect

Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped more than 5% and other Asian shares also sank Wednesday as the latest set of U.S. tariffs, including a massive 104% levy on Chinese imports, took effect.

Markets have been wobbly for days, with investors flummoxed over what to make of President Donald Trump's trade war.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 dropped 1.6% after wiping out an early gain of 4.1%. That took it nearly 19% below its record set in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 2.1%.

Stocks had rallied globally on Tuesday, with indexes up 6% in Tokyo, 2.5% in Paris and 1.6% in Shanghai. Any optimism or buying enthusiasm appeared to have dissipated by the time the sharply higher tariffs became reality.

The Nikkei 225 was down 4.7% at 32,475.57 as of mid-afternoon Tokyo time.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 1.8% to 19,769.24, while the Shanghai Composite index edged just 4 points lower, to 3,141.46.

South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.9% to 2,290.87, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 1.8% to 7,374.80. Shares in New Zealand also fell.

Bangladesh manufacturers worried about losing market share in US

Garment manufacturers and exporters in Bangladesh, the world’s second largest after China, are worried about losing its share in the apparel market of the United States, which is imposing new tariffs of 37%.

The U.S. is Bangladesh’s largest market as a single destination where the country’s nearly $39 billion industry exported apparel goods worth $7.34 billion in 2024.

Now, Bangladesh’s manufacturers say their U.S. buyers are halting orders, which could help competitors like India and Pakistan overtake Bangladesh in the U.S. market.

Bangladesh has already sought postponement of the application of the new tariff for three months to help the country assess the situation and smoothly implement its initiatives.

Asif Ashraf, managing director of Urmi Group, says they are worried about the U.S. market “because it will change the global equilibrium.” The sector employed about 4 million workers, mostly women from rural areas, and the industry accounts for about 80% of the country’s total annual exports.

South Korea launches emergency funding program for automobile industry

South Korea has launched an emergency funding program worth 3 trillion won ($2 billion) to help its automobile industry cope with the impact of increased tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

The government package announced on Wednesday includes expanded low-cost financing from state-run lenders, as well as a new financing program backed by auto giants Hyundai and Kia, along with financial institutions, aimed at supporting struggling carmakers and auto parts manufacturers. The government will also expand subsidies for electric vehicle purchases.

Cars and auto parts stand as South Korea’s top export items to the United States, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, which raised concerns that the Trump administration’s imposition of a 25% tariff on these products will have a “significant shock” on the industry. The ministry says South Korea’s exports of automobiles to the United States totaled $34.7 billion last year, while exports of auto parts amounted to $8.2 billion.

Trump’s new tariffs go into effect, including a combined 104% levy on China

President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs went into full effect just after midnight Wednesday.

When Trump announced the latest round of tariffs on April 2, he declared that the U.S. would now tax nearly all of America’s trading partners at a minimum of 10% — and impose steeper rates for countries that he says run trade surpluses with the U.S.

The 10% baseline already went into effect Saturday. Trump’s higher import tax rates on dozens of countries and territories took hold at midnight.

The steeper levies run as high as 50% — with that biggest rate landing on small economies that trade little with the U.S., including the African kingdom of Lesotho. Some other rates include a tax of 47% on imports from Madagascar, 46% on Vietnam, 32% on Taiwan, 25% on South Korea, 24% on Japan and 20% on the European Union.

Some of these new tariffs build on previous trade measures. Trump last week announced a tariff of 34% on China, for example, which would come on top of 20% levies he imposed on the country earlier this year. Trump has since threatened to add an another 50% levy on Chinese goods in response to Beijing’s recently promised retaliation. That would bring the combined total to 104% against China.

