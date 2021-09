The Latest: Barty starts delayed US Open after Ida hits

The U.S. Tennis Association said any fans with tickets for Thursday who could not attend the U.S. Open because of the lingering effects of the storm were eligible for an exchange for a comparable ticket to a session later in the tournament. The USTA encouraged fans attending Thursday's matches to use public transportation.

11:50 a.m.

The start of play at the U.S. Open is being delayed at least an hour a day after the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the Northeast.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it needed to “evaluate the readiness of our site” on Thursday.

Matches that were supposed to begin at 11 a.m. were being postponed at least until noon.

The U.S Open faced numerous interruptions Wednesday night caused by heavy rain and wind from the remnants of the hurricane. Diego Schwartzman won a match that started at Louis Armstrong Stadium and was moved to Arthur Ashe Stadium after a break of nearly 2 1/2 hours while another match finished.

Heavy rain that made its way into Louis Armstrong Stadium despite the closing of the retractable roof forced U.S. Open organizers to call off play for the day at that arena.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play a second-round match against Tallon Griekspoor at night. Djokovic is trying to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same year since 1969.

Caption Rain falls outside Arthur Ashe Stadium during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Diego Schwartzman, right, of Argentina, walks across the court as rain blows into Louis Armstrong Stadium during his match against Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, in the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Fans sit under an umbrella as rain blows into Louis Armstrong Stadium during a match between Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, and Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, in the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II