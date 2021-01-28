The Latest: Spurs' Popovich says he's gotten COVID vaccine

Popovich released the news on his 72nd birthday. He made the announcement through the NBA in the form of a video just as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league's all-time scoring leader, did last week. Both are well within the age guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding vaccine eligibility.

“Sciencewise, it’s a no brainer. It’s the right thing to do so we can all get on track again,” Popovich said in the video.