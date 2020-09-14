The Latest: Sporting Kansas City player tests positive

At least two other of the league’s players and six staff members have confirmed positive tests since the teams returned to local markets after the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.

___

The season-opening football game between Virginia and Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium scheduled for Sept. 19, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech.

The schools made the announcement Saturday, calling it a mutual agreement. Virginia Tech said it also will pause football practice for four days.

On its web page, Virginia Tech reported Friday it has had 219 positive tests for the coronavirus in the previous seven days, putting its total infections at 633 since testing began Aug. 3. The numbers have risen steadily since students returned Aug. 24.

“The safety, as well as the physical and mental well-being of these young men and women entrusted to our care by their families remains our top priority,” Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement.

“While we share the disappointment of everyone who hoped to begin the football season against our in-state rival, we remain optimistic that a full ACC football schedule can be played thanks to the flexibility the present format permits.”

___

The technical director of Turkish soccer team Besiktas has tested positive for COVID-19.

The club tweeted Saturday that Sergen Yalcin was tested ahead of Sunday's game at Trabzonspor in the opening round of Turkey’s Super League.

Yalcin did not exhibit any symptoms and will go into isolation.

Besiktas is one of the top soccer teams in Turkey.

Turkey’s soccer federation said early September that league games would be played without spectators in the first half of the new season, reversing an earlier decision to allow a limited number of fans.

Turkey has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, which began increasing after Turkey loosened restrictions in June but intensified since late August, returning to levels last seen in mid-May.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports