The Latest: Vaccinated Americans to be able to enter Canada

Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID-19 misinformation

WHO wants more access to virus data from China

Virus cases at 6-month high in Tokyo before Olympics

COVID-19 takes toll on Catholic clergy, nuns in hard-hit countries

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean officials are pushing for tightened pandemic restrictions beyond the hard-hit capital area as they wrestle with a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum during a virus meeting Friday called for all local governments outside the greater Seoul area to simultaneously enforce four-person limits on gatherings after 6 p.m. to slow the viral spread.

Permitted social bubbles are even smaller in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province and Incheon, where officials are enforcing the strongest “Level 4” restrictions that prohibit gatherings of three or more people after 6 p.m., ban visitors at hospitals and nursing homes, and shut down nightclubs and churches.

Lee Ki-Il, deputy minister of health care policy at South Korea’s Health Ministry, said during a briefing that national government officials will discuss Kim’s proposal with local governments later in the day and could announce a decision over the weekend.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported another new 1,536 coronavirus cases, the 10th straight day of over 1,000, including a one-day record of 1,615 on Wednesday. The country’s caseload is now at 175,046, including 2,051 deaths.

HONOLULU — Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Thursday he will maintain a requirement that people wear masks indoors as the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant fuels a spike in cases.

Ige told a news conference the number of new cases in Hawaii has exceeded 100 during three of the last five days. That contrasts to the past couple of months when the seven-day average of new hovered around 50.

The governor said the overwhelming number of people contracting the coronavirus are unvaccinated, and he urged those who are eligible to get their shots.

Hawaii has one of the highest vaccination rates among the 50 U.S. states. So far 65% of the population has received one shot and 58.9% have been fully vaccinated.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The capital of the United Arab Emirates has announced a sudden overnight lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, even as the rest of the country remains open for tourism.

The state-run WAM news agency announced late Thursday the lockdown would begin Monday and last each day from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. It comes just ahead of the long Eid al-Adha holidays in the UAE, which begins Monday as well.

Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee euphemistically described the lockdown as being part of “the National Sterilization Program.” The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, used the same term during lockdowns in 2020 amid the start of the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi has struck a hard line after Dubai reopened for tourism a year ago, requiring PCR tests for those coming over the border. Dubai, like other emirates, have remained open to spur tourism and business even as daily reported new coronavirus case remain around 1,500 a day despite a mass vaccination program.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County will again require masks indoors even when people are vaccinated.

Meantime, the University of California system announced Thursday it will require coronavirus vaccinations for students, faculty and staff to return to campuses this fall.

The moves are prompted by a sharp increase in virus cases, many of them the highly transmissible delta variant.

Muntu Davis, LA County’s public health officer, said the mask requirement will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Davis said the county has been recording more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week and there is now “substantial community transmission.”

On Thursday, there were 1,537 new cases and hospitalizations have now topped 400.

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden says he hopes to know in the next several days when the U.S. will be lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions on much of Europe.

Speaking during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Biden acknowledged that she had pushed him on the matter. The Schengen Zone has continued to face stricter requirements than parts of the world that are now seeing more significant outbreaks of the virus.

Pressed on how that squared with his commitment to follow the science on reopening international travel, Biden said his coronavirus team was studying the issue and that he hoped to be able to announce “in the next several days” how soon unimpeded travel between the U.S. and much of Europe could resume.

Said Biden: “I’m waiting to hear from our folks in our COVID team, as to when that should be done.”

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- At least 59 residents at a homeless shelter in Northern California have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials are also reviewing another 26 potential cases at Sonoma County’s largest shelter, Samuel L. Jones Hall.

Officials say that fewer than half of the shelter’s 153 residents had received at least partial vaccination.

Nine of those infected were hospitalized.

Sonoma County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase says that congregate settings are at much higher risk, compounded by the large number of unvaccinated residents.

The outbreak is only the second time the coronavirus has been detected at Sam Jones.

“Something is different. This is different than what we’ve seen the entire pandemic,” said Jennielynn Holmes, head of homelessness services at Catholic Charities in Santa Rosa, which manages the shelter.

PHOENIX — Arizona reported 1,014 daily coronavirus cases amid increasing hospitalizations.

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases increased in the past two weeks from 550 on June 29 to 795 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The state Department of Health services reported 689 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as Wednesday, up from 602 on Sunday, 643 on Monday and 669 on Tuesday. Arizona’s COVID-19 hospitalization counts ranged between 500 and 600 during most of May and June.

Public health officials have attributed recent increases in COVID-19 cases to several factors, including the delta variant, lagging vaccinations and Fourth of July gatherings.

The new infections and seven deaths reported Thursday raised the totals to 904,865 confirmed cases and 18,083 confirmed deaths.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine residents age 50 and older who are fully vaccinated for the coronavirus has topped 80%.

About 45% of Maine’s population is at least 50 years old, and the state has one of the highest median ages in the country. The office of Maine Gov. Janet Mills says more than two thirds of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated for coronavirus, among the highest in the nation.

Cumberland County, which is the largest county in Maine, is 92% fully vaccinated in the 50 and older age group.

All but one county is above 70% vaccinated in the over 50 age group, according to the governor’s office.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is urging technology companies, health care workers and everyday Americans to do more to stop the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

In a 22-page advisory as President Joe Biden’s surgeon general, Murthy on Thursday called misinformation about health matters a “serious public threat” and requested a nationwide response.

Bogus claims about coronavirus vaccines have led some people to reject masks, social distancing and immunizations, worsening the pandemic. Murthy urges tech companies to reduce the spread of such claims.

Teachers, he said, should expand education on media literacy and critical thinking. Journalists should work to responsibly debunk health misinformation without inadvertently spreading it further. And public health officials and doctors can do a better job answering questions and explaining why public health guidelines sometimes change based on new information.

The suggestions come as the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed throughout the U.S. The confirmed death toll in the U.S. recently surpassed 600,000.

LONDON — Coronavirus infections in the Britain hit another six-month high, while the number of COVID-19 deaths was the highest since late March.

Government figures showed 48,553 confirmed cases, the biggest daily figure since Jan. 15. Cases have spiked sharply in recent weeks from the spread of the more contagious delta variant. The government has warned that daily infections could hit 100,000 this summer, a level not previously reached during the pandemic.

The government, which is lifting all remaining legal restrictions on social gatherings in England on Monday, is hoping the rapid rollout of vaccines will keep a lid on the number of people requiring hospital treatment for COVID-19.

The data Thursday showed another 63 virus-related deaths, the biggest daily increase since March 26, taking the confirmed total to 128,593.

BERLIN — The head of the World Health Organization says he’s hoping for better cooperation and access to data from China in the search for the origins of the coronavirus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says getting access to raw data had been a challenge for the international expert team that traveled to China this year to investigate the cause of the outbreak, which was first reported from Wuhan.

Tedros says the Geneva-based body is “asking actually China to be transparent, open and cooperate, especially on the information, raw data that we asked for at the early days of the pandemic.”

He also says there had been a “premature push” to rule out the theory that the coronavirus might have escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan.

“I was a lab technician myself, I’m an immunologist, and I have worked in the lab, and lab accidents happen,” he said. “It’s common. Checking what happened, especially in our labs, is important and we need information, direct information on what the situation of this lab was before and at the start of the pandemic, then, if we get full information, we can exclude that.”

Tedros says the world owed it to the millions who had died “to know what happened and to prevent the same crisis from happening again. And that’s why we need cooperation.”

His words were echoed by Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, who urged Chinese officials to allow the investigation into the origins of the virus to proceed.

AMSTERDAM — A top official at the European Medicines Agency says a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week.

It could become the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally. Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the EU drug regulator’s head of vaccines strategy, says its committee was currently evaluating Moderna’s application to extend the use of its coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12-17.

Moderna’s vaccine was given the green light for use in anyone 18 and over across the 27-nation European Union in January. It has also been licensed in countries including Canada and the U.S. But so far, its use has not been extended to children.

Last week, EU president Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc had delivered enough vaccines to immunize 70% of its adult population. Many countries are looking to inoculate children, despite the significantly lower risk they face from COVID-19.

Although Britain’s regulatory agency has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children, its vaccine advisory group has yet to recommend children be immunized. Many health officials say millions of people in developing countries at high risk of the disease have yet to receive a single shot.

ROME — Italy is sending more than 25 tons of ventilators, masks, surgical gowns, disposable gloves and hand gel to Tunisia.

Last month, Tunisia had one of the highest per capital infection rates in Africa. The Italian Foreign Ministry says Thursday that several ships will ferry the aid to the nation across the Mediterranean, with the first vessel having departed from Naples.

The ministry says the assistance reflects its “friendship and solidarity to the Tunisian people.” Italy has good relations with Tunisia, which is one of the few countries that regularly accepts repatriated Tunisians who reach Italy on traffickers’ boats.

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Japan sent a third shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, bringing its total donation to 3.3 million doses.

A Japan Airlines flight landed at Taoyuan airport outside of Taipei on Thursday with 970,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Taiwan had a severe vaccine shortage after its worst outbreak of coronavirus this spring. Taiwan’s deputy interior minister, Chen Tsung-yen, said: “We thank our friends in Japan for their help at a time Taiwan needs it most.”

The donations also have geopolitical meaning, a sign of Japanese support for Taiwan, which has feuded with China over vaccine supplies. China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own territory.

The U.S. donated 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Taiwan last month.

NAIROBI, Kenya — Africa director Matshidiso Moeti says some hospitals across the continent of 1.3 billion people are at the breaking point.

She says Africa has registered 1 million new coronavirus cases in the past month, the shortest time for such an increase in infections. The African continent has confirmed more than 6 million cases.

The highly infectious delta variant has been identified in 21 countries in the WHO Africa region. Meanwhile just over 1% of people across Africa have been fully vaccinated. Health officials are concerned about the slow arrival of doses.

The World Health Organization says another 190 million vaccine doses are needed to fully vaccinate 10% of Africa’s population. But it says some 450,000 vaccine doses have expired in about eight African countries because doses arrived late or were not used in time. WHO says that situation is improving.

President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

File - In this Saturday, May 29, 2021, file photo, people crowd the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. Coronavirus cases have jumped 500% in Los Angeles County over the past month and health officials warned Tuesday, July 13, 2021, that the especially contagious delta variant of the disease continues to spread rapidly among California's unvaccinated population. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks at a ceremony honoring care workers, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Murthy told those who toiled during the pandemic that "The fight isn't over" as vaccine rollout stalls in some pockets of the state and the country. People continue to die from COVID-19 in New Mexico and across the country; virtually all of them unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland. The head of the World Health Organization said Thursday, July 15 that he is asking China to be more transparent as scientists search for the origins of the coronavirus and acknowledged it was premature to rule out that the pandemic may have been linked to a laboratory leak. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File) Credit: Laurent Gillieron Credit: Laurent Gillieron

People walk by the Olympic rings installed by the Nippon Bashi bridge in Tokyo on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021 file photo, a health worker inoculates a woman with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination center in Manila, Philippines. The U.S. is shipping more than 3.2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines. The White House tells the Associated Press the donated single-shot vaccines will begin arriving in the Philippines later this week through COVAX, the international program coordinating vaccine sharing with lower- and middle-income countries. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Simone Biles and the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team arrive for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Narita International Airport Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Narita, east of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko, left, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, center, and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, right, pose for photos prior to their meeting in Tokyo, Japan Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Christopher Jue/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Christopher Jue Credit: Christopher Jue

Soldiers man a roadblock set up during emergency restrictions to help curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, July 15, 2021. As many Asian countries battle their worst surge of COVID-19 infections, the slow flow of vaccine doses from around the world is finally picking up speed, giving hope that low inoculation rates can increase and help blunt the effect of the rapidly spreading delta variant. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) Credit: Binsar Bakkara Credit: Binsar Bakkara

A health worker inoculates a woman against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

FILE - In this July 12, 2021, file photo, Karen Martin receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic hosted by James River Church West Campus in conjunction with Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield, Mo. Missouri's health department is reporting the highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases since the dead of winter, and the association representing the state's hospital has warned that the health care system is potentially on the brink of a crisis. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File) Credit: Nathan Papes Credit: Nathan Papes

A woman is directed where to go as she enters a vaccination center for her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Thursday, July 15, 2021. About 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been donated by the United States. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Thursday, July 15, 2021. About 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been donated by the United States. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

In this April 18, 2021, photo provided by the Rev. Cedric Prakash, priests pray over the body of the Rev. Jerry Sequeira before his cremation in Ahmedabad, India. Sequeira is one of more than 500 Catholic priests and nuns who have died from COVID-19 in India, according to the Rev. Suresh Mathew, a priest at Holy Redeemer's Church in New Delhi and the editor of the church-run Indian Currents magazine. (Cedric Prakash via AP) Credit: Cedric Prakash Credit: Cedric Prakash

A coronavirus patient receives treatment at a hospital in Najaf, Iraq, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Infections in Iraq have surged to record highs amid a third wave spurred by the more aggressive delta variant, and long-neglected hospitals suffering the effects of decades of war are overwhelmed with severely ill patients, many of them young people. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil

A medical worker prepares to give an injection of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to an employee of Oleg Sirota's cheese factory in Dubrovskoye village, in Istra district, 51 km. (31,8 miles) west of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Thursday is the deadline the authorities set for eligible companies to ensure that 60% of their staff receive at least one shot of a vaccine. Sirota, founder of a cheese factory that has dozens of retail outlets in and around the Russian capital, said that as of Thursday, 70% of staff have received their shots, but the reluctance was difficult to overcome. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko