The Latest: Seven new NFL coaches set for debuts on Sunday

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, file photo ,Jacksonville Jaguars heads coach Urban Meyer, center, watches play in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
Meyer, unbeaten in season openers, will try to extend his 17-0 record when the Jaguars travel to Houston for their season opener.

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
The first full Sunday of the NFL season is about to begin with seven new head coaches making their debuts

The Latest on Week 1 in the NFL (all times EDT):

12:20 p.m.

The first full Sunday of the NFL season is about to begin with seven new head coaches making debuts with their respective teams. Two games will feature an all-rookie coaching matchup.

Jacksonville's Urban Meyer gets his first chance at pro football after a long and successful stint as a college coach. He'll have rookie No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence under center when the Jaguars travel to face the Houston Texans, who also have a new coach in David Culley.

The Eagles and new coach Nick Sirianni hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons, who hired Arthur Smith during the offseason.

The other three head coaches making their debuts in the early games include the Chargers' Brandon Staley, Lions' Dan Campbell and Jets' Robert Saleh.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, file photo, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
After surprisingly cutting Bless Austin last week, New York will have second-year cornerback Bryce Hall at one starting spot with first-year head coach Robert Saleh keeping the other starter close to the vest. The candidates include second-year defensive back Javelin Guidry and rookies Jason Pinnock (fifth-round pick), Michael Carter II (fifth-rounder), Brandin Echols (sixth-rounder) and Isaiah Dunn (undrafted).

Credit: John Minchillo

