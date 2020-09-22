The Latest: Romney won't oppose Senate vote on Trump pick

Romney said his decision was “not the result of a subjective test of ‘fairness’ which, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. It is based on the immutable fairness of following the law, which in this case is the Constitution and precedent.″

Trump says he'll announce his nominee on Saturday at the White House.

9:15 a.m.

Ten former federal judges, including former FBI Director William Webster, are asking Senate leaders to withhold consideration of a Supreme Court nominee until after Inauguration Day.

The ex-judges, appointed by both Democratic and Republican presidents, say the judicial confirmation process has become “dangerously politicized.’’ They warn that injecting a bitter Supreme Court confirmation fight “into this noxious mix” could “unalterably change and diminish the public’s faith in this vital institution.’’

The legitimacy of the Supreme Court “is not something that can be recovered if it is lost,’’ the judges wrote in a letter to Senate leaders from both parties. “It is up to you to demonstrate the same restraint demanded of our judiciary.’’

In addition to Webster, who was a district and appeals court judge before heading the FBI and CIA, the letter is signed by nine other former judges. They include appeals courts judges H. Lee Sarokin of New Jersey, Thomas Vanaskie of Pennsylvania, and Ann Claire Williams of Illinois.

8:25 a.m.

Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who is running in a special election in Arizona, says re-electing her is key not only to keeping the GOP in control of the Senate but also to ensuring that President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee is confirmed.

If her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, wins, he could take office as early as Nov. 30. This would shrink the GOP’s Senate majority as it works to confirm Trump’s nominee. Kelly has maintained a consistent polling lead over McSally, who was appointed to the seat held by John McCain when he died in 2018.

McSally said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends" that, “We’re at ground zero here in Arizona. She said Kelly "came out and said he would be with (Senate Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer to delay and get some liberal activist judge on the bench. So the stakes have just gone up in our race, in particular. We’re a dead heat right now.”

McSally is among Republicans who believe the current Senate should vote on Trump’s nominee without delay. Currently, Republicans hold 53 seats in the 100-member chamber.

7:30 a.m.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham says Republicans have the votes to confirm President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Graham, R-S.C., said late Monday on Fox News that he wouldn't be intimidated by Democrats, who vehemently oppose any confirmation vote until a new president is inaugurated. In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow a vote on President Barack Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland during an election year.

Two years later, Democrats fought unsuccessfully to halt the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh over allegations that he’d committed sexual assault while in high school — allegations Kavanaugh denied.

“They tried to destroy Brett Kavanagh so they could fill the seat,” Graham told Fox News, adding: "It didn’t work with Kavanaugh. We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. We’re going to move forward in the committee. We’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election.”

Graham, who subsequently took over the Judiciary chairmanship from Sen. Charles Grassley, said, “After Kavanaugh everything changed with me. They’re not going to intimidate me, Mitch McConnell or anybody else.”

“We’re going to have a process that you’ll be proud of,” Graham said. "The nominee is going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee. We’ve got the votes to confirm the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election and that’s what’s coming.”

Republicans outnumber Democrats in the Senate, 53-47 and can confirm a justice by a simple majority.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks at a campaign event for U.S. House candidate Nancy Mace on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) Credit: Meg Kinnard Credit: Meg Kinnard

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee's business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the "Crossfire Hurricane"/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, in a Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, to examine the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. November may be Graham's toughest test yet as he seeks re-election and explains to voters how, as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, he will push for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee on the president’s aggressive timetable, when he recently was so opposed to that approach.(Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Erin Schaff Credit: Erin Schaff

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 file photo, Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., smiles as she removes her face covering to speak prior to Vice President Mike Pence arriving to speak at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. McSally has suggested that supporters could “fast a meal" to donate to the Arizona Republican's campaign as she fights to fend off a tough challenge from Democrat Mark Kelly in the November 2020 election. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin